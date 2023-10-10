Pentagon guarantees enough arms for Israel, Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a recent press briefing, a spokesperson from the Pentagon affirmed that the United States possesses the capacity to fulfill all of Israel's requisitions for weapons, equipment, and ammunition, all the while maintaining support for Ukraine. The senior Department of Defense official conveyed, "We are able to continue our support both to Ukraine, Israel, and maintain our own global readiness." This assurance underscores the United States' commitment to providing vital resources to its allies while ensuring its own military preparedness.



The official further elucidated the nuanced approach taken to balance support for Ukraine with other global obligations. Emphasizing a strategic mindset, they stated, "While we are providing and will continue to provide a significant amount of support to Ukraine, we are careful about ensuring we can also respond to other crises and contingencies, support other partners and maintain our own military readiness and our ability to support others." This strategic outlook is pivotal in navigating a complex geopolitical landscape, where multiple regions and partners rely on United States support.



Crucially, the United States has demonstrated its capability to meet every request made by its Israeli counterparts, and the official anticipates a consistent delivery of requested resources. Although specifics were not disclosed, the spokesperson did confirm that this encompassed systems such as the 'Iron Dome' and other air defense mechanisms. This reaffirms the United States' commitment to bolstering the defense capabilities of its allies, particularly in regions marked by heightened security concerns.



Overall, the Pentagon's statement reflects a concerted effort to balance support for strategic partners like Israel and Ukraine, demonstrating a commitment to regional stability and security.



This measured approach ensures that the United States can respond effectively to a spectrum of global challenges while upholding its responsibilities to its allies.



