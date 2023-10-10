Vehicle rams into Chinese Consulate in San Francisco

(MENAFN) In a startling incident, a driver deliberately crashed a car into the Chinese consulate building located in San Francisco, California. The impact was so forceful that the vehicle penetrated through the front entrance, causing extensive damage. Swift police response led to the neutralization of the driver shortly after the collision, averting further potential harm.



The event unfolded on a Monday afternoon at around 3 PM local time, according to reports from the San Francisco Police Department. Officers promptly engaged with the driver, bringing the situation under control. Video footage circulating on social media captured the aftermath of the incident, depicting a blue sedan embedded within the consulate's interior, as startled onlookers fled from the scene.



Sergeant Kathryn Winters of the San Francisco Police Department disclosed that officers had to resort to using lethal force against the driver, who sustained fatal injuries despite immediate efforts to administer life-saving measures. The identity of the suspect remains undisclosed, leaving investigators to piece together the motives behind this deliberate act.



Sgt. Winters provided an account of the immediate response, stating, "When officers arrived here on scene, they found the vehicle had come to rest inside the lobby of the Chinese consulate. Officers entered, made contact with the suspect and an officer-involved shooting occurred." This succinctly narrates the critical sequence of events, underscoring the swift and measured actions taken by law enforcement to address the unfolding crisis. The incident raises questions that investigators will diligently seek to answer, shedding light on the motivations behind this alarming act.



