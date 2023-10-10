Secretary-General Receives Tunisia’s Permanent Representative to the OIC

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 10 October 2023
Today, October 10, 2023, His Excellency Hissein Brahim Taha, OIC Secretary-General, received at his office at the headquarters of the General Secretariat, Ambassador Hisham Fourati, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tunisia to the OIC.
The Secretary-General appreciated Tunisia's pioneering role in the OIC and joint Islamic action.
The two sides discussed topics of common interest and ways to develop relations between the OIC and the Republic of Tunisia.
MENAFN10102023005338014459ID1107219987
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.