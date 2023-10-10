Secretary-General Receives Tunisia’s Permanent Representative to the OIC

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 10 October 2023



Today, October 10, 2023, His Excellency Hissein Brahim Taha, OIC Secretary-General, received at his office at the headquarters of the General Secretariat, Ambassador Hisham Fourati, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tunisia to the OIC.

The Secretary-General appreciated Tunisia's pioneering role in the OIC and joint Islamic action.

The two sides discussed topics of common interest and ways to develop relations between the OIC and the Republic of Tunisia.





