GCC stocks stabilize after yesterday’s fall

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets stabilized to a certain extent after the initial shock that followed the start of hostilities in the Middle East. However, traders could remain cautious and markets could continue to see risks in case of an escalation in geopolitical tensions. At the same time, changes in monetary policy expectations could have an impact on stock markets.

The Dubai stock market recovered to a certain extent after yesterday’s fall but could continue to face risks as traders monitor geopolitical developments in the region. The market could continue to find support in the improving economic sentiment as local growth remains strong in particular in the non-oil sector. As a result, the main index could face some volatility this week.

The Abu Dhabi stock market recorded a volatile trading session and continued to see downside risks near last month’s bottom. The volatility in oil prices could also weigh on expectations in addition to geopolitical and monetary policy risks.

While geopolitical tensions in the region could continue to weigh on the direction of the Qatari stock market, the tightening natural gas market could provide some support.

The Saudi stock market rebounded from yesterday’s low as traders returned to the market. However, the main index could continue to face some uncertainty and volatility.





