Dubai Foundation for Women and Children receives delegation from Bin Haider Healthcare Centre

UAE, Dubai, October 10, 2023

The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children has received a delegation from Bin Haider Healthcare Centre to discuss ways to strengthen collaboration in the field of women and children's care.

The visiting delegation was received by HE Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of the Foundation. Representing the Bin Haider Healthcare Centre were key figures, including Dr. Hessa Mohammed Omar bin Haidar, Chairperson of the Board of Directors and CEO of the Mohammad Omar Bin Haider Charity Establishment; Muzoon Ahmed Al Masaood, Director of Public Relations; and Dr. Mohammed Abdullah bin Omar, Director of Operations at the Mohammad Omar Bin Haider Charity Establishment.

During the visit, both parties explored opportunities for strengthening mutual cooperation and supporting the Foundation's initiatives. They engaged in discussions about potential workshops and the provision of medical consultations, aligning with the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children's objectives.

Additionally, the visiting delegation had the opportunity to tour the foundation's facilities and receive a comprehensive briefing on the high-quality services it offers to women and children, further enhancing their understanding of the foundation's vital work.

HE Sheikha Al Mansouri expressed her appreciation for the efforts undertaken by Bin Haider Healthcare Centre, emphasizing the paramount importance of strengthening collaboration and working together to achieve shared objectives in the domain of women and children's care.

She highlighted the significance of broadening the scope of their partnership to maximize the benefits for victims of violence and human trafficking.

Additionally, Al Mansouri underscored the pivotal role played by health centres and authorities in supporting the foundation, particularly in terms of enhancing the quality and range of health and psychological services provided to victims.





