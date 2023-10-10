FileCloud strengthens regional presence with new expansion plans announced at GITEX 2023

(MENAFN- Hkstrategies) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 10 October, 2023 – FileCloud, a leader in secure enterprise file-sharing and data governance, today announced its participation at GITEX 2023, where the company will showcase its expansion plans for the Middle East.

As part of its regional development efforts, FileCloud is set to significantly reinforce its support for the ever-changing markets of the UAE and Saudi Arabia, complete with the opening of a new office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates to complement the rapid growth in customers the company has witnessed in recent years.

The expansion aligns with Saudi Arabia's ambitious Vision 2030 Roadmap to create a more diversified and sustainable economic landscape. The strategy highlights new regulations, such as the Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL), which FileCloud has announced full support for. This further strengthens the brand’s commitment to helping customers in the MENA region to accelerate the process of compliance with these new privacy and data security legislations, while also indicating a deep interest in supporting the digital transformation aspirations of the Vision 2030 Roadmap.

"MENA continues to serve as part of FileCloud's overall global total growth strategy," said FileCloud CEO Ray Downes. "Specifically in Saudi Arabia, the ambitious technology roadmap driven by Vision 2030, combined with its security and privatization implications, mean that FileCloud is perfectly positioned to support organizations in the region on this journey. Over the next 24 months, we'll continue to partner in the region and build on existing governance and compliance capabilities to support emerging requirements, such as the PDPL."

Downes further added: “FileCloud has a proven track record of empowering organizations to streamline their data governance & content collaboration processes and enhance productivity, while still enabling full adherence to regulatory requirements, giving it a strong competitive edge.”

The strategic expansion marks a new milestone in FileCloud's mission to provide hyper-secure file-sharing software across the Middle East, a region that increasingly faces challenges associated with the rapid expansion of its economy and digital infrastructure. FileCloud has grown significantly in the MENA region, with 97% YoY sales growth and a 35% YoY growth in licenses. This translates into tens of thousands of active FileCloud user licenses.

The expansion is a testament to FileCloud’s commitment to fostering partnerships and building lasting relationships throughout the Middle East. Today, FileCloud is used by ministries, government entities, and oil and gas companies in the region who rely on FileCloud services to enable their mission-critical business operations in a safe and secure way.

FileCloud is well-positioned to meet the growing need for secure, compliant content collaboration software across the region. As demand for platforms that facilitate the need for data residency and PDPL compliance has increased, FileCloud's customer base has grown, largely due to its customizable on-premises cloud solution that seamlessly facilitates this requirement.

FileCloud will be present at GITEX 2023, at booth H4-36.





