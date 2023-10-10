Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Size Worth USD 35.73 Billion, Globally, By 2030 At A CAGR Of 5.6%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vehicle roadside assistance market size was valued at USD 23.33 billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to grow from USD 24.34 billion in 2023 to USD 35.73 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% during 2023-2030. The vehicle road assistance service offers assistance in the events, such as vehicles breaking down or crashing. Vehicle road assistance mainly offers onsite support, including roadside problems and mechanical & electrical repairs, such as dead batteries and flat tires. The increasing road safety concerns and crashes globally are estimated to drive vehicle roadside assistance market growth during the forecast period. The report provides elaborate information regarding the Vehicle Roadside Assistance market trends, future prospects, growth drivers, regions, and obstacles. Besides these, it highlights all the segments of the market and states the leading ones separately. It further pin-points the competition dynamics to offer comprehensive data about the competitive edge. Stay Ahead of the Market Competition - Get a Sample of Global Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Research Report 2023: Why Should You Get the Sample Report?

Gain insights into the market's current state and future projections.

Understand the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market.

Explore the latest Vehicle Roadside Assistance Industry trends and technologies driving the market.

Learn about key factors driving market growth and potential challenges in Vehicle Roadside Assistance market.

Stay informed about government policies and initiatives shaping the industry. Discover the top industry players and their strategies. Drivers & Restraints- Rising Number of Vehicles on the Roads to Boost Market Growth The likelihood of breakdowns and road accidents has increased due to the increasing number of road vehicles. The increasing number of vehicles worldwide is boosting the market growth during the forecast period. This also increases the number of potential customers requiring roadside assistance services, propelling the vehicle roadside assistance market growth limited number of roadside assistance providers leading to longer wait times for drivers is expected to hamper market growth during the forecast period. Report Highlights:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 5.6% 2030 Value Projection USD 35.73 Billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 USD 24.34 Billion Historical Data for 2019-2021 No. of Pages 200





Competitive Landscape-

New Roadside Assistance Services to Drive Market Growth

The major market players worldwide are launching new and customized roadside assistance services, propelling the market growth during the forecast period. This strategy helps the companies to strengthen their market position during the forecast period.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit :

Segments-

Rising Passenger Car Sales Aided Segment Growth

By vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger car and commercial vehicle. The passenger car segment held the largest market share in 2022. The segment's growth is attributed to the rising car sales in the market.

Increasing Road Crashes to Augment Segment Growth for Towing

By service type, the vehicle roadside assistance market is divided into towing, tire replacement, fuel delivery, and others. The towing segment dominated the market in 2022 and will maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The segment's growth is attributed to rising road crashes globally.

Rising Automaker's Focus on Delivering Aftersales Services to Aid Segment Growth

By providers, the market is classified into auto manufacturer, motor insurance, independent warranty, and automotive clubs. The auto manufacturer dominated in 2022 due to the increasing automaker's focus on delivering aftersales assistance to their customers through free warranties. Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Segmentation By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car Commercial Vehicle By Service Type

Towing

Tire Replacement

Fuel Delivery Others By Providers

Auto Manufacturers

Motor Insurance

Independent Warranty Automotive Clubs





Get your Customized Research Report:

Regional Insights-

Increasing Road Assistance Subscription to Boost Market Growth Across Europe

Europe held the highest vehicle roadside assistance market share in 2022 and will maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing road assistance subscriptions across Europe due to strong awareness about vehicle roadside assistance.

Asia Pacific is expected to have a significant growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of road crashes across the Asia Pacific.

Report Coverage:



Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players. The latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Quick Buy - Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Research Report:

A list of prominent Vehicle Roadside Assistance manufacturers operating in the global market:



Viking Assistance Group (Norway)

ARC Europe SA (Belgium)

SOS International A/S (Denmark)

Allianz Partners (France)

Falck A/S (Denmark)

Allstate Insurance Company (U.S.)

American Automobile Association (U.S.)

Agero, Inc. (U.S.)

Best Roadside Service (U.S.)

AutoVantage (U.S.)

Paragon Motor Club (U.S.)

Good Sam Enterprise, LLC (U.S.)

Access Roadside Assistance (Canada)

Honk Technologies (U.S.)

National General Insurance (U.S.)

ASSURANT, INC. (U.S.)

RESCUE Vehicle Services Private Ltd. (India)

Emirates Insurance Co. (PSC) (UAE)

CHUBB LIMITED (Switzerland)

Prime Assistance Inc. (Japan) Arabian Automobile Association (UAE)

COVID-19 Impact:

Decreased Vehicle Usage During COVID-19 Pandemic Affected Market Growth

The COVID-19 outbreak had a moderate impact on the vehicle roadside market growth. Vehicle usage decreased due to the strict COVID-19 measures and lockdowns affecting the market growth during the pandemic. The decrease in vehicles on the road led to decreased road accidents, which led to decreased demand for road assistance services during the pandemic.

Notable Industry Development:

November 2022 – ReadyAssist, a roadside assistance startup, has received USD 5 million from Howen International Fund, SPC., as part of its pre-Series A round. The funding will make roadside assistance more accessible to direct consumers and enhance the service network across India.

Speak To Our Analyst:

Table of Content:



Introduction



Research Scope



Market Segmentation



Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Market Restraints



Market Opportunities

Market Trends

Key Insights



Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions & Partnerships



Latest Technological Advancements



Porters Five Forces Analysis

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market

Global Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030

Key Findings / Definition

5.1. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Vehicle Type









Passenger Car



Commercial Vehicle



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Service Type





Towing





Tire Replacement





Fuel Delivery



Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Providers





Auto Manufacturers





Motor Insurance





Independent Warranty



Automotive Clubs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Region







5.5.1. North America



5.5.2. Europe



5.5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.5.4. Rest of the World

North America Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Vehicle Type





Passenger Car



Commercial Vehicle



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Service Type





Towing





Tire Replacement





Fuel Delivery



Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Providers





Auto Manufacturers





Motor Insurance





Independent Warranty



Automotive Clubs



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Country





U.S.





Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Vehicle Type





Canada

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Vehicle Type

Europe Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Vehicle Type





Passenger Car



Commercial Vehicle



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Service Type





Towing





Tire Replacement





Fuel Delivery



Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Providers





Auto Manufacturers





Motor Insurance





Independent Warranty



Automotive Clubs



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Country





U.K.





Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Vehicle Type





Germany





Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Vehicle Type





France





Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Vehicle Type





Rest of Europe

7.5.4.1. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Vehicle Type

Asia-Pacific Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Vehicle Type





Passenger Car



Commercial Vehicle



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Service Type





Towing





Tire Replacement





Fuel Delivery



Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Providers





Auto Manufacturers





Motor Insurance





Independent Warranty



Automotive Clubs



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Country





China





Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Vehicle Type





Japan





Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Vehicle Type





India





Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Vehicle Type





Rest of Asia Pacific

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Vehicle Type

Rest of the World Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Vehicle Type





Passenger Car



Commercial Vehicle



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Service Type





Towing





Tire Replacement





Fuel Delivery



Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Providers





Auto Manufacturers





Motor Insurance





Independent Warranty Automotive Clubs

Explore Our Trending Reports of Automotive Market:

Utility Truck Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2026

Automotive Turbocharger Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2026

Automotive Infotainment Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2026

Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2026

Advanced Parking Management System Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2027

About Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM Pvt. Ltd.

Phone:

U.S.:+1 424 253 0390

U.K.: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email :



Train Collision Avoidance System Market

Transmission Mounting Brackets Market

Anti-Collision Sensor Market

Automatic Brake Pad Inspection System Market

Auto Ventilated Seat Fan Market

Automatic Train Operation System Market

Automatic Train Supervision Market

Air Powered Vehicle Market

Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Market

Automotive Brake Shims Market

Automotive Carburettor Market

Automotive Connectors Market

Automotive Data Logger Market

Automotive Digital Market

Automotive Energy Harvesting And Regeneration Market

Automotive Gear Shifter Market

Automotive Haptic Accelerator Pedal Market

Automotive Heated Steering Wheel Market

Automotive Supercharger Market Automotive Thermostat Market





Tags Vehicle Roadside Assistance Related Links