Monster Collecting & Dungeon Crawling Combined - Seeker: Quest Demo Is LIVE On Steam Next Fest

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Seeker: Quest Promotional Illustration

Seeker: Quest Demo Promotional Image

Seeker: Quest Demo Screenshot Image

- Seeker: Quest PlayerJYVäSKYLä, FINLAND, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Independent game developer Klaus Kääriäinen, the creative mind behind the Seeker Universe, is thrilled to announce the release of the Seeker: Quest demo during Steam Next Fest, running from October 9th to October 16th, 2023. Seeker: Quest is the latest addition to the Seeker Universe, offering players a thrilling experience in monster collecting, dungeon crawling, and fast-paced combat.Seeker: Quest invites players to embark on a captivating journey in a world filled with countless adventures, monsters, and secrets. As the player, your mission is to collect and upgrade an array of playable Seeker monsters, each with its unique combat style and powerful abilities. The game features hand-crafted dungeon crawling levels teeming with enemies, epic boss battles, and chaotic encounters that will keep players on their toes.Key Features of Seeker: Quest:Collectible Monsters: Gather a diverse collection of playable Seeker monsters and nurture them to unleash their hidden powers.Action-Packed Dungeon Crawling:Engage in intense battles against enemies, face formidable bosses, and experience thrilling encounters throughout the game.Customizable Gameplay:Loot artifacts and items to tailor your monsters to your preferred playstyle, creating unique and powerful combinations.Fast & Fun Combat:Burn, electrify, hack, slash, and explode your way through battles enriched with traps and power-ups for an extra dose of excitement.Unlock Playable Seeker Monsters:Discover and hatch eggs to obtain various Seeker monsters, each with its combat style and unique abilities, allowing for countless team combinations.Abundant Loot:Scour the game world for a wide variety of items to enhance your Seekers and unlock hidden abilities.Trailer for Seeker: Quest:The Developer:Klaus Kääriäinen, the driving force behind Jestercraft, is passionate about creating immersive gaming experiences. Seeker: Quest is just one of the many facets of the Seeker Universe, a collection of games spanning across PC, VR, mobile, consoles, and tabletop. Gamers and enthusiasts can join Klaus on his journey by supporting him on Patreon.For more information about Seeker:Quest and to experience the demo, visit the Steam page at Seeker: Quest on Steam.Don't miss the opportunity to be a part of the Seeker Universe. Dive into the exciting world of Seeker: Quest during Steam Next Fest and prepare for an adventure like no other!Press Contact:Klaus Kääriäinen+358 505 922 833About Klaus Kääriäinen and Jestercraft:Klaus Kääriäinen is an independent game developer with a passion for creating immersive gaming experiences. He is the mastermind behind the Seeker Universe, a collection of games that span across various platforms, promising exciting adventures for players of all kinds. You can support Klaus on his creative journey through Patreon.About Steam Next Fest:Steam Next Fest is a digital event that showcases upcoming video games, allowing players to try out demos and interact with developers. It provides a unique opportunity for gamers to discover and experience the latest and most exciting titles before their official release.

Seeker: Quest Trailer