Distribution Transformer Market Projected To Surpass US$ 22.42 Billion By 2028 At A CAGR Of 6.46%

The global distribution transformer market is set to expand at a CAGR of 6.46%, thereby reaching a market size of US$22.422 billion by the year 2028.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global distribution transformer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.46% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$22.422 billion by 2028.Rising demand for upgrading or replacing outdated distribution transformers and plans to increase power production capacity globally is projected to have an impact on the growth of the worldwide distribution transformer market. Additionally, the industry is projected to do well shortly due to increased power consumption, particularly in quickly emerging nations like China and India. Industrial activity and infrastructure growth have risen in both China and India. Additionally, an aging transmission and distribution (T&D) infrastructure and an increase in the production of energy from renewable sources are both contributing to the growth of the worldwide distribution transformer market.A distribution transformer, sometimes referred to as an isolation transformer, is used to modify the high-voltage electricity in the distribution of electric power . It helps distribute the electricity the power plants generate to outlying places. Additionally, it assists in lowering the voltage by establishing isolation between the primary and secondary windings. Distribution transformers may currently be found in a variety of sizes and efficiency. One of the key elements favorably affecting the demand for distribution transformers is the rising energy generation and consumption globally. In addition, the use of distribution transformers in commercial, residential, and industrial complexes is being fueled by the growing worldwide population and increased expenditures in the creation of smart cities by governing bodies of various nations. Additionally, government agencies are enforcing strict regulations to cut carbon emissions and promote the use of renewable energy sources and distribution transformers in response to escalating environmental concerns and energy security issues. The market expansion might also be linked to efforts made to make it easier for rural regions to get energy. In addition, the market is expected to grow as sales of electric cars (EVs) increase due to increased urbanization and rising income levels.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, August 2022 saw the announcement of the takeover of Advanced Electrical Services, Ltd., a Canadian company established in Alberta, by RESA Power, LLC, a worldwide supplier of transformer servicing, power systems, electrical testing, and life extension solutions for power distribution equipment.Access sample report or view details:Based on mounting, the distribution transformer market is segmented into pad-mounted and pole-mounted. Pad mounted segment dominated the market. Due to their need for strong base foundations and earthing systems, particularly for large-unit installations, pad-mounted distribution transformer units have seen substantial market penetration. These ground-mounted transformers are set on a concrete platform and protected by a safe steel cabinet. They are frequently utilized to provide homes and small businesses with power through medium voltage distribution networks. Several considerations, including decreased land needs, greater safety measures, improved aesthetics, and affordable installation costs, are driving the use of pad-mounted transformers. These devices have a wide range of uses in businesses and utilities, notably for short-distance power distribution needs.Based on phase, the distribution transformer market is divided into single-phase and three-phase. Among these, the three-phase category is witnessing market growth. This may be ascribed to their broad variety of uses, which include delivering massive loads, power transmission of electrical networks in power generating, and growing deployment in the transmission and distribution sector. For delivering massive loads and extensive power distribution, three-phase transformers are more cost-effective than single-phase transformers. Due to its many benefits, including its improved operating qualities and smaller, lighter structure, three-phase transformers are growing in use.By end-user, the distribution transformer market is divided into residential, commercial, and industrial. The commercial sector of the distribution transformer market dominated the market. This can be explained by the rising global demand for power and continuous attempts to upgrade the transmission and distribution infrastructure. As it adapts to the quick advancements in grid networks, the commercial sector is positioned for significant industry growth. The necessity to fulfill the rising global demand for energy is driving these advancements. Commercial businesses are thus actively involved in upgrading existing networks to increase their capacity, efficiency, and dependability.Geographically, the Asia Pacific accounts for a substantial share of the distribution transformer market. Due to extensive investments in new technologies and large-scale manufacturing in China and Japan, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the strongest growth throughout the projection period. The relocation of industrial operations to developing nations like India, Taiwan, China, and others is fostering market expansion in the area. There has been a significant increase in the need for energy as a result of infrastructure improvements and high levels of industrialization in countries like India and China. The market for distribution transformers is anticipated to see significant development possibilities as a result of this.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the distribution transfer market, that have been covered are CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd., General Electric, HYOSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES, MGM Transformer Company, Siemens, Southwest Electric Co, Transcon Industries, Virginia Transformer Corporation.The market analytics report segments the distribution transformer market as follows:.By Mounting TypeoPad-MountedoPole-Mounted.By PhaseoSingle PhaseoThree Phase.By End-UseroResidentialoCommercialoIndustrial.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.United Kingdom.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.South Korea.India.Australia.OthersCompanies Profiled:.CG Power & Industrial Solution Ltd. (Tube Investments of India Limited).General Electric.Hyosung Heavy Industries.MGM Transformer Company.Siemens.Southwest Electric Co (Ultralife Corporation).Transcon Industries (Quantic Electronics).Virginia Transformer CorporationExplore More Reports:.Solid State Transformer Market:.Current Transformers Market:.Oil-Filled Transformer Market:

