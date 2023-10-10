Three Spine-Tingling Ways To See Ghosts This Halloween Season

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jack Rourke ©psi source Media

A 2023 survey by Statisca found 56% of Americans either Believe in or are undecided about whether Ghosts are real. The rest are waiting for proof.

Jack Rourke

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Seasoned ghost hunters and supernatural enthusiasts look forward to Halloween. Folklore teaches them that as Halloween approaches, the veil between the world of the living and the departed grows thin making October the most exciting time for curious souls to embark on ghost-hunting adventures.

The existence of ghosts is a subject of great debate. Although throughout history there have been innumerable anecdotal reports of ghost sightings science cannot explain. A 2021 YouGov survey of 1,000 adults concluded two out of five people believed in ghosts and one in five claimed to have actually seen a ghost.

One such person who claims to have seen a ghost is Jack Rourke . In 2005 Rourke was co-leading a Ghost Tour on the HMS Queen Mary. His colleague was explaining the history of the ship's engine room to hotel guests when a man entered the area via a restricted gangway. Jack stepped forward to prevent the interloper from interrupting the tour when suddenly the man disappeared. "The man came within arms reach and vanished. I was dumbstruck. Right then, a security guard who had chased the rule-breaking apparition along the gangway entered and asked, 'Where did the guy go?'"

Rourke is a best-selling author, sought-after speaker, and former research associate of famed parapsychologist Dr. Barry E. Taff. Taff is a neurophysiologist whose forty-plus years of paranormal investigative work inspired the bestselling book and feature film, The Entity.

Rourke has participated in over four hundred inquiries into ghosts, demonic possession, and otherworldly events. He is careful to explain that investigating paranormal claims can actually be quite boring until the million-to-one chance something actually happens does. One horrifying event recalled by Rourke in his best-selling book is a 2004 exorcism when anarchy symbols manifested as open wounds on a teenager while he watched. Whereas hunting for ghosts as popularized by television is more about creating and enjoying an atmosphere of camaraderie around shared mystical beliefs with like-minded friends.

A credible ghost sighting, according to Mr. Rourke, is something that usually happens spontaneously and is extremely rare. Rourke is quick to stress that the conditions that optimize the chances of seeing a ghost are truly unknown but his experience indicates location, emotional stress, and a pioneer personality type can be important.

Pioneer personality types are typically free-thinking, adventurous, independent-minded, spontaneous, and highly creative. These are people who are open to being surprised and accepting of what is without defending or denying it. Pioneer personality types tend to have the best chance of a real ghost encounter when placed in an environment with an emotionally intense history that is contaminated with geomagnetic or electromagnetic interference.

Here are three strategies for achieving a fun ghost encounter this Halloween season!

Seek a Psychic Medium Session:

Some individuals seek out the services of psychic mediums or spiritualists to communicate with spirits or to see ghosts. During a session with a reputable medium, it's believed that the medium can act as a bridge between the living and the deceased, providing an opportunity to see or communicate with spirits. Mediums claim to receive messages or visual impressions from the other side and may relay these experiences to clients.

Haunted Locations and Ghost Tours:

People interested in ghost sightings can visit reputedly haunted locations or participate in ghost tours. These tours are conducted in places with a history of paranormal activity, such as old houses, castles, prisons, or battlefields. Participants may use cameras, voice recorders, or other paranormal equipment to document their experiences. While some participants report seeing ghostly figures or experiencing strange phenomena during these tours, others may attribute these experiences to suggestions or environmental factors.

Host an Entertaining Seance

Brave ghost enthusiasts can attempt to summon spirits on their own. The goal is to encourage physical phenomena as proof a spirit is near. To hold a seance, invite a small group of serious yet similar-thinking individuals to sit after dark around a dining table. It is best to create a spooky atmosphere by turning off overhead lights and igniting a single candle. Hiring an experienced medium is preferable yet dedicating one person as group leader is also fine.

Begin with mood music. There should be no talking, moving, or leaving the table once the ritual begins. The group leader will then direct participants through narrated visualizations that evoke protection and provide instructions to spirits on how to communicate in specific ways.

After thirty minutes of meditative quiet attendees may one at a time describe any sensations they experience. Alternatively, a seance might also employ an Ouija Board or similar divining tool. Should sounds or poltergeist-like events occur, it is important for the circle leader to acknowledge these things but mitigate them by stating what experiences are acceptable. When it is time to end the seance the group leader will thank the spirits and state the time for contact is now over. It is important to close with a final guided visualization that affirms the seance participants are safe.

All Halloween activities should be undertaken with optimism and curiosity to be good fun. The key to having a ghostly thrill on Halloween then, is to embrace the spooky and imaginative spirit of the holiday including all the creativity, costumes, and magic of the unknown. And, while many people believe in the existence of ghosts, it is important to remember the scientific community generally lacks conclusive evidence to support these claims. This means Ghostly encounters, and whether one believes in them or not often depends on personal experiences rather than science.

