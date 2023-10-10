Hummingbird Positions Itself as Key Player in Shaping the Early Years Sector in the UAE

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Dubai, UAE, 10 October 2023: The Early Years industry in the UAE has witnessed remarkable growth in the first three quarters of 2023, underscoring the increasing demand for quality early childhood education.

Among the key players driving this growth is Hummingbird, an esteemed institution with three locations, the latest of which is in the Dubai Airport Free Zone (DAFZ).

Hummingbird's commitment to excellence and innovation has positioned it as a frontrunner in shaping the future of early childhood education in the UAE. According to recent industry reports, the Early Years sector in the UAE has experienced a surge in demand, with parents increasingly recognizing the significance of high-quality early education in their children's development. As a result, the industry has grown impressively during the first three quarters of 2023.

Hummingbird has been at the forefront of this growth, witnessing a steady increase in enrolment across its three locations. Its newest branch in the Dubai Airport Free Zone has received a particularly warm response from parents seeking world-class early childhood education and care for their little ones.

“We are delighted to witness the growth of the Early Years industry in the UAE, and we are proud to play a key role in shaping this sector through our three Hummingbird Nursery locations,” said Tanja Nikolic, Hummingbird's General Manager. “Our team is committed to providing the highest standard of care and education to the young learners, nurturing their curiosity, creativity, and confidence.”

Hummingbird's success can be attributed to its dedication to providing a stimulating and nurturing environment for children aged 3 months to 5 years. With its play-based and child-centric approach, Hummingbird focuses on fostering a love for learning and developing essential skills through hands-on experiences.

The nursery's state of stimulating environment, experienced educators, and engaging curriculum have earned it a reputation as a sought-after institution among parents seeking quality early education for their children.

Additionally, Hummingbird's strategic location in the Dubai Airport Free Zone serves as a convenient choice for working parents, offering easy access to a world-class nursery near their workplaces.

As the Early Years industry continues to thrive, Hummingbird remains committed to shaping the future of early childhood education in the UAE. With its dedication to excellence and innovation, Hummingbird will continue to provide a nurturing and empowering foundation for young learners, preparing them for a successful future.

Hummingbird Nursery stands out as a unique and exceptional early childhood education institution for several reasons:

‘Every Child is Unique’ Approach: At Hummingbird, the focus is entirely on the child. The nursery embraces a child-centric approach that respects each child's individuality, interests, and learning pace.

Play-Based Learning: The nursery believes that play is a child's natural way of learning. Hummingbird Nursery offers a play-based learning environment, where children engage in hands-on activities and exploration.

Experienced Educators: Hummingbird boasts a team of highly qualified and experienced educators. The teachers are passionate about early childhood education and create a nurturing and stimulating atmosphere where children feel safe, valued, and motivated to learn.

Holistic Development: Hummingbird emphasizes the holistic development of each child. Alongside academic learning, the nursery nurtures children's emotional, social, physical, and cognitive growth. The goal is to equip them with a well-rounded skill set that prepares them for a successful future.

State-of-the-Art Facilities: The nursery provides a safe and engaging learning environment with state-of-the-art facilities. From age-appropriate classrooms to play areas and outdoor spaces, Hummingbird ensures that children have access to resources that foster their development and creativity.

Parent Engagement: Hummingbird recognizes the significance of parental involvement in a child's education journey. The nursery encourages open communication and strong partnerships with parents. Regular updates, parent-teacher meetings, and workshops facilitate active collaboration between parents and educators.

Inclusive Environment: Hummingbird prides itself on creating an inclusive environment where every child feels welcomed and appreciated. The nursery celebrates diversity and promotes acceptance, nurturing a sense of community among children and their families.

Focus on Future Skills: Hummingbird is committed to preparing children for the future. The curriculum includes a focus on essential skills such as critical thinking, problem-solving, communication, and collaboration - skills that are essential for success in the 21st-century world.

Convenient Locations: With multiple locations, including the latest one in the Dubai Airport Free Zone, Hummingbird offers parents convenience and accessibility. The strategic locations make it easier for working parents to access quality early childhood education for their children.

“Overall, Hummingbird's uniqueness lies in its dedication to providing a nurturing, creative, and innovative learning environment that empowers young learners to reach their full potential and lays a strong foundation for their lifelong learning journey,” concluded Nikolic.





