Super League Takes Center Stage At Advertising Week NY 2023 With Dual Panel Presentations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League (Nasdaq: SLE), a global leader in delivering immersive experiences across the world's largest metaverse platforms, is excited to announce its participation in the esteemed Advertising Week NY 2023 . The company will be prominently represented on two dynamic panel presentations.

Ann Hand, Super League's Chair and CEO , will join a thought-provoking discussion on what is possible for brands when activating on innovative new platforms in a panel titled Brand Alchemy: Turning Your IP Into Content Gold . Joining Ann are esteemed colleagues Julia Fitzgerald, CMO of Build-A-Bear and Kristin Patrick, CMO of Claire's. Together, with moderator Jared Scott, Chief Marketing and Operations Officer for The Revival House, they will explore the art of storytelling in branding, discussing how to harness the power of iconic IP, innovate new IP beyond traditional brick and mortar, and how captivating content can amplify brand value.

In a separate panel, Matt Edelman, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Super League , will share learnings from Super League's recent partnership with the internationally-renowned musical Hamilton on the immersive experience Hamilton Simulator on the panel called Why Hamilton Created an Immersive Experience on Roblox and How It's Performing . Matt, alongside Maggie Brohn, Chief Operating Officer for Adventureland and Executive Producer of Hamilton and moderator Sam Ewen, Head of CoinDesk Studios will discuss the significance of this major collaboration and its current progress.

“Participating in Advertising Week NY is a significant opportunity for Super League to share our insights and connect with industry peers,” said Ann Hand, Chair and CEO of Super League.“We are excited to contribute to the discourse and highlight how we at Super League can guide brands into the future, advising them on all that is possible in this brave new world of 3D experiences.”

Advertising Week NY, taking place October 16-19, is an annual gathering of marketing, branding, advertising, and technology professionals. It offers a platform for thought leadership, networking, and innovation, drawing industry leaders from around the world.

About Super League

Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) is a leading strategically-integrated publisher and creator of games and experiences across the world's largest immersive digital platforms. From metaverse powerhouses such as Roblox, Minecraft and Fortnite, to the most popular Web3 environments such as Sandbox and Decentraland, to bespoke worlds built using the most advanced 3D creation tools, Super League's innovative solutions provide incomparable access to massive audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn and create. As a true end-to-end activation partner for dozens of global brands, Super League offers a complete range of development, distribution, monetization and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic, energized programs. As an originator of new experiences fueled by a network of top developers, a comprehensive set of proprietary creator tools and a future-forward team of creative professionals, Super League accelerates IP and audience success within the fastest growing sector of the media industry. For more, go to superleague .

