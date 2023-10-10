Prairiesky Appoints Vice-President, Business Development & Chief Commercial Officer

"We are pleased to welcome Dan to our executive team. Dan possesses the right strategic and financial expertise to help execute PrairieSky's strategy with the goal of providing strong shareholder returns and long-term value creation," said Andrew Phillips, PrairieSky's President & Chief Executive Officer.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to welcome Dan to the PrairieSky team," added James Estey, Chair of the Board. "He has a proven track record of success and his range of experience perfectly complements the executive team."

Mr. Bertram brings extensive leadership experience to PrairieSky in business development, strategy and planning, and finance. Mr. Bertram was most recently Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at Superior Plus Corp., a leading North American energy distributor. From 2019 to 2023, Mr. Bertram was the Vice President, Business Development at Certarus Ltd. and prior to, spent over five years at Alaris Royalty Corp. as Vice President, Business Development, leading their origination and deployment efforts. Earlier in his career, he worked for Deans Knight Capital Management as an Investment Analyst and spent time in the investment banking industry. Mr. Bertram graduated in finance from Boston College and holds a CFA designation.

ABOUT PRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD.

PrairieSky is a royalty company, generating royalty production revenues as petroleum and natural gas are produced from its properties. PrairieSky has a diverse portfolio of properties that have a long history of generating funds from operations and that represent the largest and most consolidated independently-owned fee simple mineral title position in Canada. PrairieSky's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSK.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: