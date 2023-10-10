CEX.IO Named 'Best Cryptocurrency Platform In Europe' By Digital Assets Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEX , a global ecosystem of products and services that connects curious participants to the cryptocurrency economy and decentralized finance (DeFi), was named“Best Cryptocurrency Platform in Europe” by the 2023 Digital Assets Awards. Hosted by The Digital Banker , a global news and business intelligence outlet, the program recognizes companies offering best-in-class services for retail and enterprise clients across financial sectors.

As an early innovator in the crypto space, CEX achieved its status as a tenured leader by building intuitive, user-centric products aimed at promoting pathways to financial empowerment. Since 2013, the company has helped drive efforts to bridge traditional finance (TradFi) with emerging opportunities in the crypto ecosystem. This award arrives as CEX is poised to celebrate a decade of providing exemplary, trusted access to the digital economy.

“It's a true honor to receive this award among an increasingly crowded field of forward-thinking solutions,” said Oleksandr Lutskevych , Founder and CEO of CEX.“In accepting this recognition, we endeavor to let its inspiration fuel the ongoing refinement of our product ecosystem. While we appreciate the accolade, to achieve global crypto adoption, we can't risk resting on our laurels.”

Recently, the company expanded its presence in Europe by acquiring new licenses for Lithuania, and hired a dedicated MLRO for the region. This move aligns with CEX's rigorous AML/CTF approach, and signals a readiness to work with regulators to implement new guardrails following Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) legislation taking effect for EU-member countries.

“As a globally registered and regulated exchange, CEX has advanced global financial inclusion through the adoption of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology,” said Nirav Patel, Managing Director & Editor of The Digital “CEX has been awarded these honors after stringent adjudication by The Digital Banker's judging panel, under which the organization has successfully fulfilled the criteria for this category.”

The Digital Assets Awards gala was held virtually on October 5th, 2023, where CEX's Head of Communications, Becky Sarwate , spoke on behalf of the company.

ABOUT CEX

CEX was founded in 2013 with a mission to support global financial inclusion through the adoption of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. As one of the most tenured market participants, CEX offers a comprehensive ecosystem of intuitive solutions built with safety and security at their core, enabling users to trade, store, transfer and earn digital assets. With over six million registered users globally, CEX helps retail, enterprise, and institutional customers seize opportunities in decentralized finance every day. Learn more at CEX or connect with us on LinkedIn .

