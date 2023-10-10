Hound Labs Ships The First Commercial Cannabis Breathalyzer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hound Labs, Inc. , developers of breath testing technologies, announces the launch of its first commercial product offering, the HOUND® CANNABIS BREATHALYZER – Collect + Send.1 The Hound® solution enables employers to deter workday use by isolating the detection of recent cannabis use. Employers within the oil and gas, hospitality, and tourism industries are among the first customers to adopt the solution and receive the HOUND® CANNABIS BREATHALYZER.



As cannabis legalization increases employee access to THC, employers are seeking methods to continue testing for the drug that reduces risks in the workplace while maintaining employee recruitment and retention efforts. The Hound® solution is an ultra-sensitive, analytical cannabis test that identifies active THC molecules in breath. Introducing the drug testing industry's shortest cannabis detection window, the HOUND® CANNABIS BREATHALYZER limits detection to use occurring before or during the workday. The Company's Collect + Send solution facilitates standardized, automated, on-site collections and provides employers with lab-based results.

“Since founding Hound Labs, we have witnessed shifts in legislative and cultural views regarding cannabis use, and employers have voiced their need for an objective testing solution,” said Mike Lynn, Co-Founder of Hound Labs.“The HOUND® CANNABIS BREATHALYZER is designed to help employers reduce risks associated with workplace cannabis use while also promoting safety, improving recruitment and retention, and protecting employee privacy. Nearly a decade of research has resulted in almost 20 issued patents, with dozens more pending. Shipping the first breathalyzers marks a significant milestone in our long-standing commitment to enhancing workplace safety.”

The launch of the HOUND® CANNABIS BREATHALYZER comes as some states, including California and Washington, enact new legislation limiting some employers from using traditional cannabis tests that detect non-psychoactive metabolites. In response, employers across the country have started exploring the benefits of recent use cannabis breath testing.

“The HOUND® CANNABIS BREATHALYZER is a game changer for our organization,” said Don Coovert, Safety Director of Korsmo Construction.“Our goal has always been to discourage cannabis use during or prior to work, not to terminate or penalize employees based on their choices off-duty. However, with other drug tests, we could not objectively tell whether an employee's cannabis use was truly in violation of company policy. By adopting this solution, we can help ensure employees will be treated fairly without compromising our obligation to maintain a safe workplace.”

About Hound Labs

Hound Labs, Inc. develops advanced breath testing technologies to address leading public health and safety issues. The Company's flagship product is the HOUND® CANNABIS BREATHALYZER, an ultra-sensitive, analytical test that identifies active THC molecules in breath. Breath testing introduces the drug testing industry's shortest cannabis detection window, giving employers a practical and objective solution to detect and deter recent use. By limiting cannabis detection to use occurring before or during the workday, test results empower employers to maintain safe workplaces, improve hiring and retention efforts, and maintain fairness in the workforce. Founded in 2014, Hound Labs is headquartered in Fremont, California. Benchmark , EEC , Icon Ventures , Intrinsic Capital Partners, NFP Ventures , Tuatara Capital , and individual investors have funded the Company. Learn more at HoundLabs and follow us on LinkedIn @HoundLabs, Inc.

