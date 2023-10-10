Conwayconfidential Shares The Top Five Restaurants Where Jet-Setters Dine In Houston

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConwayConfidential, a leading luxury travel and lifestyle publication, announces the top five restaurants where jet-setters dine in Houston. As one of the few outlets that exclusively covers luxury travel and leisure for the 1 Percent, ConwayConfidential has become a premier online destination for experienced travelers who seek the latest trends in luxury lifestyle.

Houston is not just known as a barbecue hotspot. It has become a trendy dining destination for fans of global flavors and fusions . Here are ConwayConfidential's top five recommendations for exclusive dining in Houston:



B&B Butchers & Restaurant: This steakhouse serves some of the finest cuts of meat in Houston, such as the Wagyu Kobe NY Strip, or Bone-in Ribeye. It is among few restaurants in the U.S. to be certified by the Kobe Beef Association in Japan because they offer A5 certified Kobe beef from Tajima cattle.

Potente: This modern Italian restaurant's homemade truffle pasta was previously named one of the best pastas in the country by Food Network. Potente features freshly caught seafood, USDA steaks and a wine list consisting of some of the finest Italian and California labels.

Mastro's Steakhouse: Another of Houston's swanky steakhouses, Mastro's serves a 28-day wet-aged USDA prime steak, Japanese A5 Wagyu (like their Wagyu Tomahawk Chops), and fresh seafood (like their Herb-Roasted Branzino).

Uchi: This non-traditional Japanese restaurant features signature tastings, sushi, and seasonal omakase. The Hot Rock Special is a delicious combination of wagyu beef and ponzu, and a local favorite along with the Hama Chili. Kiran's: Chef Kiran Verma is known for being the“godmother of Indian fine dining ,” and the genius behind Kiran's world-class Indian cuisine. The exquisite menu comprises classic Indian curries like their signature Vindaloo with lamb leg, traditional vegetarian dishes like the Paneer Makhni, and an award-winning wine list that consists of more than 300 labels.

Check out the full article of Where Jet-Setters Dine in Houston on Conwayconfidential.

About ConwayConfidential

ConwayConfidential is a leading content syndication provider specializing in luxury travel, food and lifestyle. ConwayConfidential was founded by publisher and media expert Paula Conway as a leading online travel and lifestyle destination for the 1 Percent. The signature ConwayConfidential travel and lifestyle content has been published in the New York Daily News, on the American Airlines website in the U.S. and internationally on the American Airlines Asia website.