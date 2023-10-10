Mindera Healthtm Announces Contract With General Services Administration®

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Diego, CA, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mindera Health today announced that the General Services Administration (GSA) has granted a 5 year contract award to Mindera Health enabling access to their proprietary technology, Mind. The Mind test is the first and only test that provides a personalized approach selecting the class of biologic therapy a patient with plaque psoriasis is most likely to respond to. The decision is effective today and enables access to Mind for those eligible for treatment at government-affiliated facilities including the over 9.6 million veterans, active duty, retirees and their families that are served by the Veteran's Administration Health System and Department of Defense Medical Treatment Facilities, and others.

“Mind addresses an unmet need in the effective management of plaque psoriasis patients by informing the selection of the most efficacious class of biologic therapy for a particular patient.” said Dr. Jeffrey Travers, Professor and Chair of Pharmacology and Toxicology and Professor of Dermatology at the Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University and VA investigator at the Dayton VA Medical Center with no formal ties to Mindera Health.“This agreement will not only serve the patients that seek care in the VA and DOD Facilities, but will also afford the Dermatology Residents-in-training the opportunity to learn to manage psoriasis patients while leveraging this advance in personalized medicine.”

“We applaud the GSA/VA's commitment to enabling access to new and innovative technologies like Mind and are honored to participate in improving the care for psoriasis, while at the same time eliminating waste and improving cost-outcomes, within the largest integrated health network in the world,” said Ron Rocca CEO of Mindera Health.

About Mind

Mind is the flagship test of Mindera Health, designed to prospectively predict a patient's response to expensive biologic drug classes prior to therapeutic selection and treatment. Using a scalable, minimally invasive dermal biomarker patch that captures over 7,000 biomarkers per sample along with data analytics, Mind materially improves patient outcomes and significantly reduces healthcare system costs of expensive biologic treatments.

About Mindera HealthTM

Mindera Health is a private San Diego-area company developing and commercializing next-generation medical technology to enable a new era of skin analytics at the molecular level. Using a proprietary dermal biomarker patch, next-generation sequencing, and machine learning, Mindera Health technology generates clinically validated data to reduce healthcare system costs and improve patient outcomes. Mindera Health is a CLIA and CAP certified laboratory and has received ISO 13485:2016 certification. Find out more at .

You can learn more about Mind at or by emailing Mindera at .

About Mind from Mindera HealthTM

