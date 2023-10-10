CMO Council To Advance Lead Revenue Science Practices And Improve Account Marketing Performance In B2B Sector

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Council announced it is collaborating with WM America on a new Q4 thought leadership program. Designed to advance marketing compliance using lead revenue science, the thought Leadership initiative is an urgent response to inefficiencies in demand generation and customer engagement in a rapidly evolving, digitally driven buyer journey.



The best practice study aims to improve content-driven demand-generation campaign predictability, integrity, and performance. The B2B marketing-focused initiative – "Boosting Yield in the Account Marketing Field" -- will develop a certified Lead Evaluation and Assurance Process (LEAP) model . This will bring new transparency, accountability, and reliability to prospect verification, validation, and sales conversion.

LEAP will enable augmented actionable intelligence at scale. It will draw from the unification of data sources and AI-enabled mining of real-time buyer insights, behavior, and intention-based content consumption. This expertise will build on technology transformations in partner organizations. More info at:

"Seeding and harvesting the sales pipeline – the process of acquiring, capturing, qualifying and converting business opportunities – is essential to the growth and profitability of B2B marketers across every industry and geographic sector," said Donovan Neale-May, executive director of the CMO Council. "Customer demand generation is a mission-critical process in which companies invest heavily but are generally dissatisfied with the results."

Neale-May points to a need for smarter buyer insight and intention-based strategies and approaches in the rapidly emerging account-based marketing field. These employ new AI-driven systems, resources, content, channels, and platforms for improving prospect harvesting, conversion, and yield, particularly in the B2B technology sector.

The CMO Council highlights significant shifts and changes that include:



Globalization of corporate operations multiplying divisions, geographies, and lines of business

Consolidation of markets both enlarging and shrinking the corporate customer base

Extended groups of stakeholders and constituencies involved in enterprise purchasing decisions

More cross-functional involvement and oversight; new compliance and governance considerations

Online content sourcing and sharing with multiple buying decision-makers are central to shaping and influencing specification, consideration, and selection processes.

Peer-to-peer interaction through professional communities providing a growing source of trusted third-party referral and affirmation

Greater customer insight and intelligence and smarter and more productive pre-sales qualification by marketing are now essential to account-specific engagement.

Enabling the right, targeted, and pre-qualified customers to engage with high-value, timely, relevant, and market-specific content faster and more efficiently is the biggest challenge

More actionable "firmographic" traffic intelligence is needed to increase customer targeting precision and to minimize onerous form-filling activities which reduce response rates and qualified lead flow Delivering the right message to known customer prospects at the right time boosts the performance of business conversion and reduces engagement and selling cycles.

The new initiative will audit and assess where and how B2B account-based marketers can boost lead performance mapping, modeling, and measurement. This includes:



Customer modeling, targeting, and prioritization capability

Lead nurturing systems and lead scoring practices

Lead obsolescence, deliverability, and decay

Speed, efficiency, and timeliness of lead processing and qualification

Leveraging of tools and sources for richer prospect profiling

Moving opportunities through every stage of the selling cycle

Rigor, discipline, and process using automation and accountability

Cultivation, conversion, and closure disciplines and outcomes

Conversational strategies and consultative approaches

Volume and caliber of opportunities delivered

Predisposition and actionability of prospects

Selling cycle productivity and transparency

Level of automation and qualification

Opportunity quality, conversation ability, revenue potential

Use of social media in multiplying effectiveness

Pipeline visibility and funnel effectiveness Measurements of lead value – cost-per-lead, cost-per-opportunity, cost-per-deal



Championing a certified Lead Evaluation and Assurance Process (LEAP) will be a new strategic focus area for the CMO Council in 2024. It will help marketers and their media and agency partners improve campaign performance and business outcomes. The CMO Council's Coalition to Leverage and Optimize Sales Effectiveness (CLOSE) and Content ROI Center will participate, along with the Business Performance Innovation (BPI Network).

About the CMO Council

The Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Council is the only global network of executives specifically dedicated to high-level knowledge exchange, thought leadership, and personal relationship building among senior corporate marketing leaders and brand decision-makers across a wide range of global industries. The CMO Council's 16,000-plus members control nearly $1 trillion in aggregated annual marketing expenditures and run complex, distributed marketing and sales operations worldwide. The CMO Council and its strategic interest communities include more than 65,000 global executives in more than 110 countries covering multiple industries, segments and markets. For more information, visit .

About WM America

WM America is a leading B2B marketing company specializing in targeted in-market demand generation. The intent database at WMA tracks the intent behavior of over 75 million business professionals globally, 24X7. The database is segmented into 3,300 categories. WMA keeps around-the-clock track of buying signals from each category in this database. Based on this extremely strong foundation of data points, the company delivers precisely targeted prospects for focused marketing. Accurate keyword search enables deriving of active content consumption and opt-in content downloads. WMA's deep search ensures accurate and targeted information delivery that helps craft successful, cutting-edge marketing strategies. For more information, visit .

