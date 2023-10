BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Provides Update On Netcoins Regulatory Licensing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the“Company”) (CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W ) , owner of Netcoins (Netcoins ) (“Netcoins”), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for North Americans to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, is pleased to provide an update on operations.



Netcoins extends its Canadian registration

Netcoins Inc. (“ Netcoins ” or the“ firm ”) is pleased to announce that the firm's restricted dealer registration with Canadian securities regulators has been extended for a further two year period. The firm's principal regulator and the other securities regulators in Canada approved the related exemptive relief effective October 6, 2023. The new exemptive relief allows Netcoins to continue to operate its existing business and also allows it to expand its business in the future in accordance with the relief. In accordance with the terms of the relief, Netcoins will be engaging with Canadian securities regulators and the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) as part of its application process to become an investment dealer and dealer member of CIRO as the next step in Netcoins regulatory journey in Canada.



Netcoins adds OTC Trading in North America and makes key hire

Netcoins will now offer Over-the-counter (OTC) trading in North America. To bolster this new line of business, Netcoins has hired Andrew Bulman as its Head of Sales and OTC Trading for North America. Netcoins is deeply committed to the growth of its OTC business and believes it will be a key initiative to enhance its offering to a new client base. You can learn more about Netcoins OTC business on our Website

“I'm thrilled to be joining the team at Netcoins. They have an established brand in the North American market and I am looking forward to growing the trading products and achieving growth in additional verticals,” said Andrew Bulman.

“Netcoins is committed to growing its Private, Institutional and High Net Worth client segments in North America, and we believe that Andrew will be able to set up a strong foundation for this line of service. He has experience with leading Crypto Trading platforms that have global reach and we look forward to expanding our business with him, by offering white glove services and tailored trading solutions to our clients,” said Netcoins President, Fraser Matthews.

On behalf of the Board

Mark Binns

CEO



About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG has three portfolio companies: Netcoins (netcoins ), Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup ), and TerraZero (terrazero ).

Blockchain Intelligence Group builds technology to power compliance and intelligence for the crypto future. Banks and crypto companies depend on our technology to monitor risk from crypto transactions. Investigators and law enforcement quickly identify and track illicit activity. Blockchain Intelligence Group is trusted globally by banks, crypto companies, law enforcement, fintechs, regtechs and governments.

Netcoins offers safe and secure crypto trading in Canada and the USA, with a mission to make cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on fast, simple and transparent trading. Netcoins has a robust product offering with Crypto Trading, Netcoins Pay Mastercard and Netcoins Staking. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via its cutting-edge Mobile and Web applications. For more information please visit our website .

TerraZero Technologies Inc. is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading Web3 technology company specializing in helping brands create immersive experiences. TerraZero's Metaverse-agnostic vision is to develop and implement products and services with scalable commercial applications to flourish engagement across gamified experiences where enterprise-level businesses, metaverse platforms, and Web3 creators can seamlessly bridge and actionably grow their virtual world and the physical world endeavors together as one. TerraZero owns digital real estate for brands to establish presence in existing virtual worlds and can also offer brands their own private worlds to provide offices and services to those interested in the metaverse. Furthermore, TerraZero acquires, designs, builds, and operates virtual assets and solutions to monetize the metaverse ecosystem. TerraZero's businesses are segmented into five (5) divisions which include: (1) immersive experience creation in existing or private virtual worlds; (2) advertising; (3) data analytics; (4) events and marketing; and (5) development of the Intraverse. TerraZero aims to support the community, foster innovation, and drive adoption. For more information, please visit or contact .

For more information and to register for BIGG's mailing list, please visit our website at . Or visit SEDAR+ at .

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which include the completion of the search technology software and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as“may”,“expect”,“estimate”,“anticipate”,“intend”,“believe” and“continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of BIGG. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because BIGG can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from BIGG's expectations include consumer sentiment towards BIGG's products and Blockchain technology generally, technology failures, competition, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, BIGG disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, BIGG undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this Press Release.