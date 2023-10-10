Displayport Adapter Market Is Set To Reach US$ 406.9 Million By 2033: Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rockville , Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a study done by expert analysts at Fact, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the DisplayPort Adapter Market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 406.9 million by 2033-end, expanding at a CAGR of 4.6% over the next ten years. Evolution of the digital age has led to the adoption of a huge number of consumer electronic solutions in daily routines. Demand for DisplayPort adapters operational in both extended and mirror modes is growing significantly. Technological advancements have led to the development of the Internet of Things (IoT) concepts, which is further leading to the evolution of connected devices in the market. These connected devices eliminate the need for physical cables and connectors such as DisplayPort adapters to display data on screens since connectivity can be obtained through Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

Key Takeaways from Market Study



Sales of DisplayPort adapters for multiple displays are projected to advance at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

USB-C to DisplayPort adapters are projected to hold a market share of 26.4% in 2023.

Use of DisplayPort adapters in the commercial sector is projected to rise at 4.9% CAGR and reach a market value of US$ 277.6 million by 2033.

By device type, demand for use in laptops is forecasted to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 64.1 million through 2033. The United States market is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 91.5 million by 2033.

“DisplayPort adapters have played an important role in remote work set-ups, which has driven their sales across the world,” says a Fact analyst.

Market Growth Strategies

Prominent players in the market are Amphenol, Apple Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HP (Hewlett-Packard), Lenovo, Samsung, and Toshiba. Market players have focused on offering products with a high-quality cable design and construction, which offers a reliable displacement for worn-out products. Moreover, manufacturers of DisplayPort adapters are focusing on research and development along with product developments and innovations in terms of features to enhance their revenue stronghold in the DisplayPort adapter market.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) USD 406.9 Million Growth Rate (2023-2033) 4.6% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 192 Tables No. of Figures 154 Figures



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:



The United States is projected to see a surge in DisplayPort adapter sales, reaching an estimated value of US$ 76.9 million by 2027. The nation hosts influential technology giants such as Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Nvidia, and several others, contributing to a robust demand for DisplayPort adapters. This demand stems from the necessity to connect various devices and displays, as well as for testing and development purposes within the IT industry.

North America is renowned for its early embrace of cutting-edge technologies, particularly in the realm of high-resolution displays and advanced graphics. DisplayPort technology, characterized by superior features like high-resolution support, elevated refresh rates, and enhanced audio capabilities compared to dated standards like VGA and DVI, aligns well with this trajectory. As both consumers and businesses increasingly adopt these state-of-the-art technologies, the need for DisplayPort adapters to ensure seamless compatibility and connectivity continues to grow.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the DisplayPort adapter market, presenting historical market data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals essential insights based on port type (single-display adapters, multi-display adapters, multi-port adapters), type (USB-C, DisplayPort, HDMI, Thunderbolt, VGA, DVI), device type (computers/desktops, laptops, phones & tablets, televisions, projectors, monitors, others), sales channel (online (company/brand websites, e-commerce websites), offline (authorized resellers, multi-brand outlets, independent dealers), end use (residential/ individual, commercial [BFSI, healthcare, media & entertainment, retail & commerce, corporate/business offices, academic and institutions, IT & telecommunication, others]), and industrial & manufacturing, government/public sector), across seven key regions (North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East & Africa).

