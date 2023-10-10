Global Fiberglass Mold Market Size To Reach USD 925.79 Million In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Fiberglass Mold Market size was USD 396.87 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 8.8 % during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for fiberglass mold to create various lightweight automotive components for both Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket segment is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Globally, several automotive OEM and aftermarket companies are highly using fiberglass mold technology in producing components including body panels, bumpers, interior parts, and custom grilles, owing to factors such as exceptional durability, resistance to corrosion, and the ability to support high-cost manufacturing processes. In addition, Integration of fiberglass molds in design and manufacturing wind turbine blades is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. Fiberglass mold is a prominent technology used for designing and manufacturing wind turbine blades owing to their high strength, durability, and lightweight properties. Request a Free Sample Copy or View Report Summary: However, rising cost of raw materials and manufacturing is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. Development and production of fiberglass molds requires utilization of various types of resins, including polyester resin, vinyl ester resin, epoxy resin, and other high-cost raw materials, that are derived from petrochemicals and by-products of petroleum processing. Globally, prices of these material are increasing owing to geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 396.87 Million CAGR (2023–2032) 8.8 % Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 925.79 Million Base Year Of Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Resin type, mold type, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Dencam Composite A/S, CRP TECHNOLOGY S.R.L., Toray Industries, Inc., Norco GRP, Molded Fiber Glass Companies, KraussMaffei Technologies GmbH, BÜFA Composite Systems GmbH & Co. KG, TPI Composites, Inc., and BLG Fiberglass Manufacturing Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

To seek a discount on this report, click on the link:

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global fiberglass mold market is fragmented, with several key players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing new products and solutions. Some major players included in the fiberglass mold market report are:



Dencam Composite A/S

CRP TECHNOLOGY S.R.L.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Norco GRP Ltd.

Molded Fiber Glass Companies

KraussMaffei Technologies GmbH

BÜFA Composite Systems GmbH & Co. KG

TPI Composites, Inc. BLG Fiberglass Manufacturing

Strategic Development

On 17 November 2023, LTA Manufacturing, an automotive aftermarket component manufacturer company launched fiberglass Injection molded truck cap. The company introduced a novel approach involving manual fiberglass layering. PET foam is custom molded to provide reinforcement. In this process, a sealed mold is meticulously assembled, eliminating any surrounding air, before resin injection and curing take place.

Buy This Premium Report Now:

Some Key Highlights From the Report



The open mold segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global fiberglass mold market over the forecast period. This is due to increasing use of open molds in the production of a wide range of parts or components because of their higher surface polish. Open molds can be manually placed with layers of fiberglass cloth or mat reinforced with resin. Industries are adopting this process to reduce cost of manufacturing new molds and fiberglass mold components manufacturing process in injection molding is cost intensive in some applications.

The epoxy resin segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global fiberglass mold market over the forecast period. This is due to rising demand for fiberglass molds are for the design and production of various epoxy composite products and components. Epoxy resins outperform polyester resins in terms of part strength, dimensional stability, and adhesion. vehicle OEM and aftermarket firms are implementing fiberglass mold technology in the production of numerous vehicle components such as body panels, hoods, and interior trim. The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global fiberglass mold market during the forecast period. This is due to increasing need for lightweight and durable fiberglass molds in automotive aftermarket body parts, bumpers, interior components, underbody shields, and other components. In addition, rising demand for Electric Vehicle (EV) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) is also expected to drive market revenue growth of this region during the forecast period. According to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), sales of new light-duty plug-in EVs and PHEVs more than quadrupled from 308,000 in 2020 to 608,000 in 2021.

Browse a Detailed Summary of the Research Report @

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global fiberglass mold market on the basis of resin type, mold type, end-use, and region:

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)







Polyester Resin



Vinyl Ester Resin



Epoxy Resin



Phenolic Resin Others

Mold Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)







Open Mold



Closed Mold



Injection Mold Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)







Automotive



Furniture



Marine and Boat



Household



Electronics and Electrical

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa



Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa

Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Construction Sealants Market By Resin Type, By Usage, By Product Type, By Application, By Industry Vertical, Forecasts to 2027

Plastic Waste Management Market By Polymer Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, LDPE, PET, PVC), By Source (Residential, Industrial, Commercial), By Service (Recycling, Energy Recovery, Landfills), By Application (Packaging, Construction, Textile, Building & Construction, and Others), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Collagen Peptides Market , By Form (Solid and Liquid), By Source (Bovine, Porcine, and Marine & Poultry), By Application (Nutritional Products, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, and Personal Care Products), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Electrochemical Glass Market Size, Share, Trends, By Material (Transition Metal Oxide, Nanocrystal, Polymer, Viologen, Reflective Hydride), By Technology (Passive Glasses, Low E-Glasses, Active Glasses), By Product, By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2028

Acid Chlorides Market , By Product (Ethanoyl Chloride, Propanoyl Chloride), By Application (Chemical Reagent, Pharmaceutical Production), By End-Use (Pharmaceutical Industry, Plastics Industry), and By Region Forecast to 2030

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, and across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provide our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web:

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail:

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section:

Read our Press Release @



peek market

automatic weapons market

non-metal 3d printing market

thermoelectric materials market

gallium nitride market

unmanned composite materials market

water and wastewater treatment market

acoustic insulation market

agricultural pheromones market

blue hydrogen market

activated carbon market

spherical graphite market

sodium dichromate market

flame retardant plastics market

liquid hydrogen market

plastic adhesives market

soil stabilization market

adhesives & sealants market

fiberglass market plastic waste management market





Tags Fiberglass Mold Market size Fiberglass Mold Market share Fiberglass Mold Market trend Fiberglass Mold Market growth Related Links