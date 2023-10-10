Global Residential Air Filter Market Size To Reach USD 7.71 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Residential Air Filter Market size was USD 3.76 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 7.4 % during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing consumer awareness regarding maintaining Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) to alleviate symptoms associated with respiratory conditions, such as asthma, lung cancer, and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is a key factor driving market revenue growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), household air pollution leads to respiratory diseases, registered for around 3.2 million annual deaths, with over 237,000 fatalities including children below the age of 5, in 2020. Residential air filters help in maintaining IAQ by effectively removing various airborne pollutants such as dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and fine particulate matter. Also, air filtration systems equipped with advanced technologies, such as Ultraviolet (UV)-C, can effectively capture and neutralize airborne viruses and bacteria. In addition, technological advancement in air filtration technology such as High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters, activated carbon filters, UV-C sterilization is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. Request Free Sample Copy Or Get This Report At: However, high cost of buying and maintaining residential air filter is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. The initial investment required for acquisition and installation of residential air filtration systems poses a significant obstacle for consumers. Particularly, advanced high-quality air filters equipped with cutting-edge features tend to come at a higher cost, making these less accessible for consumers, especially in some developing countries. Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 3.76 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 7.4 % Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 7.71 Billion Base Year Of Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered type, technology, application, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Carrier Global Corporation, 3M Company, Honeywell International Inc., Lennox International Inc., Sharp Corporation, Austin Air Systems, Limited, Molekule, Inc., American Air Filter Company, Inc., Daikin Industries, Ltd., and The Camfil Group Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global residential air filter market is fragmented, with several key players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing new products and solutions. Some major players included in the global residential air filter market report are:



Carrier Global Corporation

3M Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Lennox International Inc.

Sharp Corporation

Austin Air Systems, Limited

Molekule, Inc.

American Air Filter Company, Inc.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. The Camfil Group

Strategic Development



On 20 October 2023, Molekule Inc., launched an innovative filter PECO-HEPA Tri-Power filter for its Air Pro and Air Mini+ air purifiers. The PECO-HEPA Tri-Power filter is a groundbreaking development, enhanced with triple-layered defense system of carbon filtration for effectively reducing odors and harmful gases. The new system seamlessly combines exceptional 99.97% particle-capture efficiency of true HEPA filtration with Molekule's patented PECO technology. This innovative technology can eradicate organic pollutants including viruses, bacteria, mold, allergens, volatile organic compounds, chemicals, and others. On 28 February 2023, Carrier Global Corporation introduced Carbon air purification products with dual treatment technology through carbon core and UV light in its healthy homes product lineup. The new technology enabled system provides air purification capabilities to mitigate undesired odors, volatile organic compounds, and typical household gases present in indoor air. Moreover, this technology contributes to the inhibition of microbial growth, encompassing bacteria and viruses, on the evaporator coil. This new product launch underscores Carrier's position as an industry leader in delivering air treatment solutions that prioritize well-being and comfort of homeowners.

Some Key Highlights From the Report



The general air quality improvement segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global residential air filter market over the forecast period. This is because enhancing IAQ is a pivotal function of residential air filters, as these proficiently shift through minuscule and detrimental particles including dust, pollen, pet dander, and mold spores. Globally, there is a substantial adoption of residential filters featuring HEPA and activated carbon filters, designed to effectively capture and eliminate fine particulate matter, with a minimum particle size of 0.3 μm, from the air.

The in-duct segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global residential air filter market over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing urban population and rising number of new residential projects. Portable air purifiers and Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) filters have the capacity to decrease indoor air pollution, while these may not achieve complete removal of all airborne pollutants. On a worldwide scale, a substantial contingent of property developers is directing investments toward centralized furnace systems and expansive HVAC infrastructures. The North America market is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global residential air filter market during the forecast period. This is due to increasing adoption of residential air filters, aimed at enhancing Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) in various settings such as homes, schools, offices, and other indoor environments. The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reports that, on an average, Americans spend approximately 90% of their time indoors, where specific pollutants often reach concentrations 2 to 5 times higher than typical outdoor levels.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global residential air filter market on the basis of type, technology, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







Standalone/Portable In-Duct

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filters



Activated Carbon Filters



Fiberglass Filters



Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value (MERV) Filters



Ultraviolet (UV)-C Air Purifiers Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







General Air Quality Improvement



Allergen Removal



Smoke and Odor Removal



Virus and Bacteria Elimination

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa



Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa

About Emergen Research

