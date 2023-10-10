(MENAFN- Learnbonds) According to TradingPlatforms.com, DeFi platforms dominated Q3 ’23 funding, with the exchange category leading with 38% of total investments.
The site’s financial analyst, Edith Reads, comments, ” DeFi platforms are the new giants controlling the crypto space. The recent rise in DeFi market investment is a good sign for the DeFi market and the larger crypto market in sight. However, looking at the figures, it’s clear investors are more interested in infrastructure projects rather than user-facing applications. With this change, the future is still uncertain for these platforms.” The full story and statistics can be found here: DeFi Dominates Q3 Funding: Exchange Category Leads with 38% of $210 Million Investment
