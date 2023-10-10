Shadow-Soft Welcomes Gartner's 2024 IT Services Spending Forecast Projecting 12 Percent Increase

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Gartner cites automation and efficiency technologies to drive growth as businesses cope with fewer IT employees

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Shadow-Soft , open-source system integrators and Kubernetes experts, enthusiastically applaud the recent CRN software news report about Gartner research projecting a substantial 12 percent increase in IT services spending for the year 2024. The report forecasts that IT services expenditures are expected to reach nearly $1.6 trillion.

“Digital business transformations are beginning to morph,” said John-David Lovelock, Distinguished VP Analyst at Gartner.“IT projects are shifting from a focus on external-facing deliverables such as revenue and customer experience, to more inward-facing efforts focused on optimization.”

Shadow-Soft understands the complexities involved in optimizing existing systems and infrastructure. With years of experience as a trusted open-source system integrator and deep expertise in automation, migration, and containerization, Shadow-Soft is well positioned to benefit from this increased spending.

"We are thrilled to see the significant increase in IT spending as organizations recognize the need to design for simplicity, deploy for stability, and build for scale," said James Chinn, CEO at Shadow-Soft. "This isn't easy to do, but with the right people using the right frameworks and tools, customers can now deliver at the speed business demands.”

However, Gartner also reported that businesses must optimize with fewer people. Forty-six percent of CIOs plan to automate workflow to free up IT time for the talent they have. Gartner found CIOs struggle to recruit the right IT expertise, especially for skills in architecture, cloud computing and agile software development.

Nick Marcarelli, VP Engineering and Business Operations at Shadow-Soft, explains“Customers are always telling us they can't get the talent they need because they can't find them or they can't afford them. They are looking for a shared services model where they get the specialists they need when they need them and then they can hire generalists to oversee the work.”

Gartner expects more businesses will turn to outsourcing to solve their automation challenges making it a boon for consultancies like Shadow-Soft.

