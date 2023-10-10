Wisedaily Announces Launch Of New Member Perks Program In Partnership With Abenity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WiseDaily

WiseDaily subscribers can now access the course library and discount program.

- JD Wonnacott, Head of Learning & DevelopmentUNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- WiseDaily is excited to announce the launch of the new Member Perks program in partnership with Abenity.Now, every WiseDaily member with an Individual or Company Subscription gets full access to every course and access to discounts on entertainment, travel, education, and monthly giveaways.Known for their microlearning workplace training library, some of WiseDaily's most popular courses include:.Why You Don't Cook Fish In The Office Microwave.How To Micromanage Everything.How To Promote Psychological Safety and Prevent Side AchesSome of the popular discounts available in the Perks program include the following:.$50 discount on Carrie Underwood concert tickets.$400 off a new Purple mattress.5% off Disneyland tickets“We know laughing makes learning stick,” said JD Wonnacott, Head of Learning & Development at WiseDaily.“Give folks a fun course during the workday, plus discounts to a concert that night. This is really something exciting. Something no one else offers.”WiseDaily offers vital courses on sexual harassment prevention, leadership development, communication, conflict resolution, etc. Companies and individuals can access courses at work or on the go. New courses are added every month.For more information about WiseDaily Member Perks, visit /member-perks.About WiseDaily:WiseDaily is a boutique learning provider hellbent on creating fun courses that stick. Crazy stories, real-life examples, and lots of dopamine. WiseDaily combines good adult learning theory with some fun. Learners laugh, remember, implement, and see real results.More information can be found at WiseDaily

JD Wonnacott, Head of Learning & Development

WiseDaily

+1 801-210-1344



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube