Ixsystems Appoints Kristy Mao As Senior Vice President Of Finance

Finance Leader to Drive Business Transformation as Company Enters Next Phase of Growth

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- iXsystems ®, the company behind TrueNAS Open Storage, proudly announces the appointment of Kristy Mao as its new Senior Vice President of Finance. With her extensive expertise in finance leadership, Ms. Mao is poised to drive business innovation and sustainable growth for the company as it continues to expand its market presence.Ms. Mao brings a proven track record of success at the intersection of technology and business transformation. Her leadership has consistently fostered innovation by collaborating cross-functionally to drive strong business outcomes. Before joining iXsystems, Ms. Mao served as the Vice President of Finance & Performance Management at Siemens Digital Industries Software, where she led a global team of 90 employees overseeing strategic financial planning, FP&A, finance IT, digital transformation and enterprise risk management. Prior to her tenure at Siemens, Ms. Mao held several progressive finance leadership roles at Mentor Graphics."Kristy's appointment to our senior executive team comes at an exciting time in our company's history," said Michael Lauth, President & CEO of iXsystems. "iXsystems has evolved into a medium-sized enterprise with a global reach, and Kristy's expertise and leadership will be instrumental in driving our continued growth and prosperity."In her role at iXsystems, Ms. Mao will lead the global finance organization and financial activities including strategy and finance operations, accounting and controllership, financial planning and analysis, business transformation, tax, internal audit and treasury."The lean and niche business that iXsystems has built is well-positioned to scale-up, and I am excited to join the team and help drive our next phase of growth," remarked Ms. Mao. "In our greater than $10 billion per quarter marketplace, our top-rated products reduce the cost of storing continually growing business data, offering an alternative to traditional commercial storage systems that are proprietary, restrictive, and overpriced."Ms. Mao received her M.B.A. from Yale University and her B.S. from the University of Southern California.About iXsystems and TrueNASiX is an Open Source pioneer and the company behind TrueNAS, the world's most deployed storage software. Relied upon by millions in over 200 countries, TrueNAS is an award-winning universal data platform used by a majority of Fortune 500TM companies. The platform harnesses the power of the legendary ZFS file system to provide scale-up or scale-out unified storage with the reliability and performance demanded by virtualization, backup, and many other data-heavy workloads. As an alternative to legacy storage systems that are proprietary, restrictive, and often overpriced, TrueNAS helps organizations modernize how they store and protect data by leveraging open storage to simplify operations and drastically reduce cost.- END -

