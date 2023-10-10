IADA Scholarships And Grants Awarded To Future Bizav Leaders

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- IADA Executive Director Wayne StarlingBOISE, IDAHO, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The IADA Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization affiliated with the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA), has awarded numerous scholarships to boost the industry's next generation of business aviation leaders. Six university students have each received $5,000 scholarships for their college studies and eight young professionals, already employed in the business aviation resale industry by IADA members, were awarded grants for various education, learning and leadership opportunities."These super smart young business aviation pros and students who are building their business aviation resumes are the future of the resale industry and the IADA team wishes them very rewarding careers," said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. "We welcome their progress as they develop and hone their professional skills."The nonprofit IADA Foundation offers financial support to aspiring students and young professionals while also assisting aviation related charities in times of need. IADA Business Aviation Scholarships, funded by the foundation, benefit university students seeking a career in business aviation, specifically within the corporate aircraft sales, marketing, finance, legal and insurance communities.Grants fostering NBAA leadership opportunities, University of Virginia Darden School of Business, Georgia State University Robinson College of Business and IADA Foundation leadership programs and industry events were given to the following young professionals, listed with their IADA member employers.﻿Chandler Brown, OGARAJETS, recipient of University of Virginia Darden School of Business Program: Managing the Corporate Aviation Function.Alec Reese, Axiom Aviation, Inc., recipient of University of Virginia Darden School of Business Program: Managing the Corporate Aviation Function.Jessica Belcher, Exclusive Aircraft Sales, recipient of Georgia State University Robinson College of Business: Business Aviation Leadership Program.Joe Crockett, jetAVIVA,National Business Aviation Association Leadership Conference.Andrew Dondelinger, SOLJETS, European Business Aviation Convention & ExhibitionKatherine Minnehan, Holstein Aviation, Inc., JETNET iQ Summit.Colin Reilly, Omni Aircraft Sales, Corporate Jet Investor Meeting.Matt Rodgers, OGARAJETS, IADA Spring Meeting.Student ScholarshipsUniversity student scholarship recipients are named below, with their schools:Kevin Kullick, Auburn University, $5,000 scholarship.Leah Murphy, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, $5,000 scholarship.Melissa Phelix, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, $5,000 scholarship.Isaac Vogelzang, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, $5,000 scholarship.Chris Brault, Saint Louis University, $5,000 scholarship.Joseph Jacob VanLoock, Auburn University, $5,000 scholarship.University Scholarship Application Process and Deadlines:IADA will accept applications from qualified applicants attending colleges and universities offering coursework in corporate aviation management, aerodynamics, aircraft systems, aviation safety, finance, business marketing, economics and/or studies that relate to aviation business/management.Applications open each year on June 1 and close Sept. 1. IADA is committed to providing scholarships on an annual basis to worthy candidates. Scholarship awards are monetary and may be from $1,000 to $5,000 in value.These university scholarships are available to full-time, undergraduate (freshman through senior) students (enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours/semester) and graduate students. Applicants must have a minimum 3.0 cumulative GPA on a 4.0 grade scale (high school GPA for freshman applicants).Application submission:Eligible students must contact their university's financial aid office to obtain a keycode to access the online application. All completed applications, transcripts and required essays, must be submitted to IADA via the online application portal no later than Sept. 1.QuestionsPlease contact:Erika Ingle, IADA Managing DirectorOffice: 866-284-4744Email:About the International Aircraft Dealers AssociationIADA's dealers consist of the top 17 percent of the world's experts who handle 50 percent of used business aircraft sales. IADA-accredited dealers buy and sell more aircraft by dollar volume than the rest of the world's dealers combined, averaging over 1,300 transactions and $11.8 billion in volume per year.Ninety-nine percent of IADA dealers do business in North America, 74 percent of dealers operate in Europe, 58 percent are active in Latin America and the Caribbean, 47 percent do business in Asia and the Pacific region, 43 percent work in the Middle East and 41 percent in Africa. IADA also represents a variety of IADA-verified product and aviation services members that operate with the highest professional standards in the industry. For more info go to .About AircraftExchangeIADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-accredited dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. 