Twelve Tables Press Announces Publication I Dream Of Things That Never Were, The Ken Kunken Story

I Dream of Things That Never Were, the Ken Kunken Story

Written by Kenneth J. Kunken, This Book Tells an Inspiring Story About Overcoming Adversity and Achieving Your Dreams

- Jim Axelrod, Chief Investigative Correspondent at CBS NewsNORTHPORT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Northport, New York – Today, Twelve Tables Press released I Dream of Things That Never Were: The Ken Kunken Story by Kenneth J. Kunken. In this uplifting memoir, a quadriplegic trial attorney shares his personal experiences with disability, education, law, the American healthcare system, and how each of us can channel our unique talents to achieve great things.Almost totally paralyzed as a result of a spinal cord injury incurred during a college football game in 1970, Ken Kunken battles back from the depths of depression and despair, earns four college degrees and becomes a well-respected assistant district attorney. But I Dream of Things That Never Were is about more than overcoming adversity. It is also a love story that leads Ken to marry the woman of his dreams and become the father of triplet boys.Ken believes that everyone possesses certain innate abilities that help him or her to function and handle difficult situations. He is convinced that:“We all also possess an inner strength that enables us to rise to the occasion and tackle what may seem to be almost insurmountable odds. How that inner strength is used will make the difference between someone who is good and someone who is great.”“I've long known the story of Ken Kunken. As a kid, it was a cautionary tale,” says Jim Axelrod, the chief investigative correspondent at CBS News.“But this book is a powerful reminder that Ken's story is so much more than that-it is one of triumph and inspiration. His life has been a master class in determining the trajectory of our lives, no matter the obstacles and challenges we face."“Brilliant. Authentic. A life lesson in tenacity and resilience. And a most beautiful love story!” wrote John D. Kemp, President & CEO, Lakeshore Foundation,“This is the best book I've ever read that describes, in real ways, how life goes on after a shocking college football injury. How everyone can direct their own lives, maintain their dignity and self-respect, be hopeful of living a full life of one's own choosing, in the face of such extreme adversity.”Ken's book gives wonderful insights into the lows and highs he and his wife Anna experienced. Their journey is a study of the power of the human spirit – to love and be loved, to respect and to be respected, to grow together to create a magnificent family and contribute to our communities in deeply meaningful ways as citizens rightfully belonging in our lives.I Dream of Things That Never Were: The Ken Kunken Story is available from Amazon, Baker&Taylor and Twelve Tables Press. For more information, a review copy of the book, or to schedule an interview with the author , please contactDebbi Honorof(516) 225-3098For Bookstore, Author Event Bulk Discount or School Adoption OrdersSteve Errick(631) 241-1148

