Ingenza Welcomes New Director Of Business Development To Strengthen International Sales

CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Ingenza is delighted to announce the appointment of Masha Kononov to head up the company's business development activities in North America. Masha will commence her new full-time position at the end of October, joining the Ingenza team at the Recent Advances in Fermentation Technology conference in Florida.Masha has over 25 years of experience in life sciences business development and R&D in the biotechnology and pharmaceuticals sectors. She has worked with a wide range of companies – from start-ups to CDMOs – located all over the world, most recently holding senior business development roles at prestigious companies Leukocare AG, Arcinova/Quotient Sciences and Catalent Pharma Solutions. As a result, Masha has accumulated a long track record of developing new territories, businesses and market-focused strategies, giving her in-depth knowledge of product development and manufacturing, as well as a profound understanding of current market needs.Masha commented:“I am deeply passionate about science and building effective business relationships. I am looking forward to delivering on Ingenza's high growth strategy by embarking upon successful new collaborations that accelerate the development of novel solutions to some of the environmental and health issues we are currently facing.”Jaymin Amin, Chief Business Officer at Ingenza, added:“Masha is a creative, entrepreneurial and innovative scientific thinker, and is highly customer and team orientated. Her capabilities in establishing cross-functional relationships and directing team activities will be a great asset to Ingenza, and we are confident that Masha will turbo charge our business development within North America, establishing the region as a major driver for our accelerated growth strategy.”For more information, visit .About IngenzaIngenza engineers biological systems to make everything from therapeutics to enzymes and consumer products, addressing challenges in human health and the global environment. Ingenza's understanding of nature, combined with its engineering biology toolbox, allows the company to accelerate customer journeys through key milestones to commercial success, establishing the company as a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and pipeline accelerator. Its scientific and commercial activities are led by a management team with over 60 years' experience in applied bioscience and the development and commercialisation of bio-based products. In addition to engaging in strategic partnerships to tailor its bioprocess services for clients, the company also licenses its proprietary bioprocess technologies.

