New Book Helps Parents Thrive During The Empty Nest Transition

Anthony Damaschino, author of the new book The Empty Nest Blueprint: Plan, Pursue, and Thrive for the Most Underrated Stage of Your Life, has announced its release today, October 10, 2023. The book is a comprehensive guide for parents experiencing the bittersweet transition of their children moving out of the home.

The Empty Nest Blueprint combines extensive current research, practical parenting, relationship strategies, and heartfelt antidotes through the author's personal experience to help the reader create a blueprint for success for their Empty Nest journey. It provides Empty Nesters' motivation to navigate this new chapter with fearlessness and love.

"This book is more than just a book-it's a journey of self-discovery," Damaschino said. "Join me on a path of reflection and empowerment while gaining profound insights into your most cherished relationships. By the end of this read, you'll emerge with a tangible blueprint and actionable plans to not only survive but thrive as an Empty Nester."

The Empty Nest Blueprint is a must-read for any current or future Empty Nester who wants to:



Learn how to embrace your Empty Nest Journey, overcome Empty Nest Syndrome, and unlock the true potential of your most cherished relationships

Conquer the four major Empty Nest Threats and pursue Empty Nest Opportunities

Utilize eye-opening information, insightful exercises, and inspirational guidance to help them succeed Gain a renewed sense of purpose and motivation to create a life of excitement, enjoyment, and fun

Damaschino calls himself a recovering HR Executive, dedicated father of three, husband to one, and friend to almost anyone. He began writing his debut book after obsessing over the challenges all Empty Nest parents face. When he's not at his local library writing about parenting, relationships, or personal development, he can be found out in nature, impersonating an accomplished hiker. Anthony lives with his wife in Northern California, where he too, is on the journey to embrace life's endless experiences and possibilities.

The Empty Nest Blueprint is available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major retailers. For more information, please visit Anthony Damaschino's website at .

