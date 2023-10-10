(MENAFN) In scrutinizing the Western liberal perspective on Ukraine and its recent actions, it is crucial to consider Voltaire's insightful assertion: "whoever can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities." To grasp the full context of this oft-quoted maxim, it is prudent to examine the complete quote in which it is embedded. Voltaire elucidates that historically, there have been those who have coerced belief in concepts that defy comprehension, logic, and possibility, asserting authority over faith. This manipulation, he argues, paves the way for individuals to justify and commit injustices. It is a stark warning that when one's capacity for rational thought succumbs to implausible demands, the moral compass within is susceptible to manipulation. The consequences, he laments, manifest in a litany of religiously motivated transgressions that have plagued human history.



In light of this wisdom, it becomes imperative to dissect the current scenario where Western liberals extend their support to Ukraine, particularly considering the actions and decisions being undertaken by the nation. The complexity lies in the convergence of geopolitical interests, ideological alignments, and humanitarian concerns. Some argue that this support, though well-intentioned, may inadvertently embolden actions that require closer scrutiny.



Critics contend that a fervent ideological stance, often described as "woke" in contemporary discourse, may cloud the nuanced assessment of Ukraine's actions. This fervor, they argue, can lead to a reflexive endorsement of certain policies without a thorough examination of their consequences. It is a cautionary tale about the potential risks of unwavering support in the face of complex and multifaceted geopolitical realities.



Ultimately, this analysis aims to shed light on the intricate interplay of beliefs, actions, and consequences, urging a balanced and discerning approach to evaluating international events and the roles played by various actors. It serves as a reminder of the profound impact that beliefs, whether rational or not, can have on shaping the course of history, especially when they find resonance in the hearts and minds of the masses.



