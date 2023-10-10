Al-Shindagha Historical District hosts Second Stage of the “Women Running Race”

(MENAFN- Dubaisc) The second stage of the “Women Running Race” was successfully concluded last Sunday at Al-Shindagha Historical District, with remarkable participation of female racers of various ages & multi-nationalities.



The “Women Running Race”, which comprises four stages, is organized by Dubai Sports Council, and it is scheduled to continue up to 11th Nov. 2023.



Participants in Race pass through the most eminent & famous tourist destinations in Dubai, and they compete in three different distances; these are: 2.5 km, 5 km & 10 km.



The overall ranking’s titles of the Race were won by Justin Graham, Kholoud Al-Saadi & Hiba Ali.



The 10 km running race – Second Stage:



In 40 to 49 years old category, Justin Graham finished the Race within a time of 42:12 minutes to win the 1st place, followed by Hiba Abdul Hamid in the 2nd place within 51:49 minutes and Esther Esteban Garcia in the 3rd place within 52:31 minutes. In 50 years old & above category, Zeina Chopard secured the 1st place within a time of 54:49 minutes.



In 18 to 39 years old category, Anna Yashikova gained 1st place within 43:44 minutes, followed by Paulina Bascaro in the 2nd place within 46:37 minutes and Sonya Zaboroska in the 3rd place within 56:25 minutes.



In 5 km, Kholoud Al-Saddi won 1st place within a time of 21:59 minutes, followed by Michelle Pereira in the 2nd place within 23:34 minutes and Fatima Freih in the 3rd place within 23:34 minutes.



2.5 km running race – Second Stage:



In 18 years old & above category, Hiba Ali won 1st place within a time of 12:14 minutes, followed by Mira Murwan in the 2nd place within 12:30 minutes and Bakheeta Khalifa in the 3rd place with 12:32 minutes.



In 10 to 14 years old category, Amna Al-Jasmi won 1st place within a time of 23:25 minutes, while in 15 to 17 years old category, Sumaya Faisal secured 1st place within 15:34 minutes, followed by Rawdha Hassan in the 2nd place within 17:19 minutes and Fatima Al-Zaabi in the 3rd place within 19:57 minutes.



In 5 to 9 years old category, Jonas Vaisandfield gained 1st place within a time of 14:36 minutes, followed by her sister Lara Vaisandfield in the 2nd place within 14:38 minutes and Choloe Ewarz in the 3rd place.



Participants have so far assembled two medals out of 4 medals, which are designed in innovative style, so that they are assembled to form the name of Dubai from one side, whereas the other side holds the names of logos of four tourist landmarks in the Emirate. In this regard, it is to be mentioned that the first medal held the logo of EXPO Dubai, while the second medal holds the logo of Al-Shindagha Historical District, and the third & fourth medals will hold the logos of Dubai Frame & Love Lakes, respectively.



The four zones, where the various stages of the Race are taking place, are considered as distinctive tourist & sports destinations which are all preferable for families.



The third stage to be held on Saturday 14th Oct. 2023 from 09:00 pm to 11:00 pm at the Dubai Frame in Zaabeel Park. Registration can be completed through Hopa sports website:



The fourth stage will be organized Saturday 11th Nov. from 06:00 am to 08:30 am at the Love Lakes in Al-Marmoom Natural Reserve, and registration to be completed through Hopa sports website:



The “Women Running Race” aims to popularize the culture of the exercise of physical activities among women to help them enjoy healthy & active life, since sport is a source of happiness & positive energy.





MENAFN10102023007179015428ID1107219640