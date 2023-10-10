President Ilham Aliyev Sends Appeal To Participants Of 27Th Meeting Of Council Of Ministers Of ECO

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent an
appeal to the participants of the 27th meeting of the Council of
Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member
states held in Shusha.
The letter reads:
Dear meeting participants,
I sincerely welcome you to the 27th Meeting of the Council of
Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization held in Shusha,
the sacred city for the people of Azerbaijan and our cultural
capital.
Azerbaijan is an active member of the Economic Cooperation
Organization and attaches particular significance to developing
relations with its member states. ECO enjoys favorable
opportunities to utilize our region's vast economic potential
better and advance the ties in economy and trade between the
regional countries. Azerbaijan is in favor of expanding cooperation
within the organization across every domain. I extend my gratitude
for declaring the city of Shusha – the ECO Tourism Capital for 2026
several days ago.
You have arrived in Azerbaijan at a very notable and historic
time. Our people are experiencing the joy and pride of restoring
Azerbaijan's sovereignty and constitutional order. Eliminating a
grey zone in our territory after 30 years and ending separatism is
a culmination of international law and justice.
Azerbaijan has always been a proponent of peace and the author
of peace initiatives in the region. Stemming from the principle
that regional matters must be resolved with the involvement of the
countries of our immediate region, Azerbaijan has proposed the
“3+3” cooperation format. A historic environment has emerged today
for normalizing Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, signing the peace
treaty and transforming the South Caucasus into a region of peace
and cooperation.
Immediately upon the liberation of our ancestral lands from
Armenia's occupation in 2020, we have launched large-scale
reconstruction and development efforts here. Critical
infrastructure projects have been implemented across these
territories in a short time, including constructing and putting
into service two airports. The construction of the third airport in
Lachin is underway. I want to thank the brotherly Uzbekistan and
Kazakhstan for the already commissioned school and the ongoing
construction of a creativity center in the city of Fuzuli. We
regard this as a vivid testimony to our countries' brotherhood,
solidarity and friendship.
The program of the Great Return to the de-occupied territories
is among our national priorities. As part of successfully
implementing the program, the displaced persons' return has been
ensured to the cities of Lachin and Fuzuli and the villages of
Aghali, Zabukh and Talish. Nearly 100 hundred thousand displaced
persons are envisaged to be returned to their homes in the coming
three years. Along with the revival of Karabakh and East Zangezur
economic regions and ensuring sustainable resettling of the
population, implementing the projects also enables conditions for
turning these areas into a developed region.
One of the gravest consequences of a 30-year occupation for the
Azerbaijani people was the deliberate damage to our cultural
heritage of universal significance, including all the sites
associated with the Islamic faith. Regrettably, throughout that
time, 65 out of 67 mosques were razed to the ground, and the
remaining ones were desecrated by being used for housing animals.
The fact of destroying another mosque was revealed most recently
where the Malibeyli mosque was used as a barn. All of this is an
insult to the feelings of Azerbaijanis and the world's Muslims.
The choice of the theme of Azerbaijan's ECO chairmanship as
“Green Transition and Interconnectivity” is particularly relevant
today. Such matters as decarbonization and adding green energy
types are at the core of our country's sustainable development
agenda. In the meantime, the large-scale reconstruction and
renovation work across Karabakh and East Zangezur – declared energy
zones – are implemented according to smart city and smart village
concepts.
Azerbaijan is also a reliable transit country, and our
transportation and logistics infrastructure is available to all the
ECO nations. Given the increased demand for cargo shipping along
the East-West route, we aim to increase the throughput capacity of
the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway from the current 1 million to 5
million tons. Furthermore, an agreement has been reached with the
Islamic Republic of Iran to use this country's territory for the
construction of a highway and a railway to ensure access to the
Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic. Simultaneously, Azerbaijan is
working on expanding the throughput capacity of the North-South
transportation corridor.
I am confident that this meeting will be a substantial platform
for a productive discussion around the cooperation opportunities
targeting the lasting development and prosperity of our nations and
region as a whole and coordinating efforts while enriching our
mutually beneficial cooperation with new substance.
I extend to you my best wishes and wish the meeting success.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 9 October 2023
