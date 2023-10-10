More Charges Pressed Against Ex-Defense Minister In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The State Bureau of Investigation pressed more criminal charges against the former deputy minister of defense and a department chief over the purchase of poor-quality body armor worth UAH 250 million.

That's according to the Bureau's press servic , Ukrinform reports.

"SBI detectives issued another suspicion notice to the former Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine and the head of one of the ministry's departments for the embezzlement of over UAH 250 million of budget funds allocated for body armor procurement," the statement reads.

As noted, in this case, the suspect is accused of spending UAH 1.4 billion on the purchase abroad of personal protective equipment of inadequate quality. At the same time, a 100% advance payment was made and the procedure for monitoring the quality of the goods, defined by the Ministry's instructions, was violated. As a result, the Armed Forces of Ukraine received low-quality body armor that cannot be used in combat without endangering soldiers' lives.

This led to the loss of UAH 250 million in budget funds and undermined the country's defense capability, threatening the lives and health of the Ukrainian military.

Officials are suspected of embezzlement through abuse of office, committed on a grave scale, under martial law, and with a prior conspiracy (Article 191 Part 5 of the Criminal Code).

The suspects will face up to 12 years in prison if found guilty.

According to Ukrinform's sources at the SBI, the latest charges were pressed against former Deputy Defense Minister Viacheslav Shapovalov.

In early February 2023, he was charged of obstructing the Army. The SBI accused him of lobbying for the conclusion of contracts for the supply of low-quality ammunition worth UAH 1 billion.

On February 2, the Pechersk District Court in Kyiv ruled to remand the suspect in custody, setting a UAH 406.6 million bail.

