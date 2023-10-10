Ukrainian Air Strike Hits Russian Manpower Cluster On Bakhmut's Southern Flank

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Army aviation hit an enemy manpower and weapons cluster on the southern flank of Bakhmut as part of the effort to liberate the temporarily occupied territories.

In the past day, 165 invaders were killed in action in the area, and another 139 were liquidated on the Lyman-Kupiansk axis, according to Ilia Yevlash, a press officer for the Eastern group of troops, who spoke at the national telethon, Ukrinform saw.

"On the southern flank of Bakhmut, we continue our advance as our defenders are liberating temporarily occupied territories from the enemy by hundreds of meters every day. All the available forces and assets are employed there. In particular, our Army aviation units did a very good job today, inflicting a powerful blow on an enemy manpower cluster. However, the Russians don't stop trying to recapture previously lost positions, in particular, near Klishchiivka and Andriivka, where they see no success. The enemy 365 times shelled the Ukrainian positions. We repelled four enemy assaults. We killed 165 occupiers in the Bakhmut direction, capturing one. We also destroyed a D-30 artillery system and five ammunition depots,” Yevlash said.

Defense Forces destroy seven units of enemy equipment with FPV drones in Bakhmut sector

Commenting on the situation in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction, the spokesman noted that on October 8 there was a lull due to rains in Luhansk and Donetsk regions, which prevented the enemy from intensively deploying heavy military hardware and aviation. At the same time, the enemy aviation carried out 20 sorties the day before.

"Over the past day, the enemy has used Su-35s and Su-25s 20 times. They mostly fly in pairs and engage our positions, but they are wary of flying into the zone covered by our air defenses. They mostly operate from their own territory," the spokesman said.

Yevlash added that in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction, the enemy fired 608 shots, deployed tanks, grenade launchers, mortars, as well as MLR systems and barrel artillery.

"We eliminated 139 invaders and destroyed 13 military hardware units," he said.

According to the spokesman, the enemy is currently trying to focus their main efforts on the areas near Sinkivka and Ivanivka in Kharkiv region, and Makiivka in Luhansk region.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian military death toll in Ukraine as of October 10 amounted to 283,080. The General Staff said 450 invaders had been eliminated in the past 24 hours.

Photo: AFU General Staff