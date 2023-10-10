Azerbaijan To Facilitate Ukraine In Restoring Electricity Distribution Network

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Azerbaijan plans
to provide Ukraine with equipment for the restoration of energy
distribution networks, Trend reports.
Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko and Ambassador
Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to
Ukraine Seymur Mardaliyev held a meeting on this issue.
The Ambassador reminded that President Ilham Aliyev signed an
order to allocate $7.6 million to the Ministry of Energy of the
Republic of Azerbaijan for humanitarian aid to Ukraine in mid-July.
In this regard, in the near future, it is planned to transfer
equipment to Ukraine for the restoration of power distribution
networks.
German Galushchenko thanked Azerbaijan for the support provided
to the Ukrainian energy sector, which, in particular, helped
maintain Ukraine's energy system last winter.
"We very much appreciate our cooperation with Azerbaijan in the
energy sector and hope that this cooperation will be strengthened,"
the ministry said.
The ministry also emphasized that Ukraine received from
Azerbaijan 10 cargoes of humanitarian aid for the energy sector,
including 50 reserve power plants and 45 power transformers.
MENAFN10102023000187011040ID1107219622
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.