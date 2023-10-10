Indonesia Runs Public Service Centers Based On 'ASAN' Model - Azerbaijani PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Azerbaijani Prime
Minister Ali Asadov met with Minister of Administrative and
Bureaucratic Reforms of the Republic of Indonesia Abdullah Azwar
Anas on October 10, Trend reports.
During the meeting, it was emphasized that Azerbaijan and
Indonesia have relations based on mutual respect and friendship and
that last year was marked by the 30th anniversary of the
establishment of diplomatic relations between the two
countries.
Noting successful cooperation in the political sphere, Asadov
assessed mutual support within international organizations,
including the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement, and the Organization of
Islamic Cooperation, as one of the important factors in this
cooperation.
The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of continuing
efforts in this direction, noting that the trade turnover between
the countries increased five times in 2022.
The sides confirmed the existence of successful cooperation
between the countries in the field of providing public services to
citizens and exchanged views on the implementation of the
Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation signed in 2017 between
the State Agency for Citizen Services and Social Innovation under
the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of
Administrative and Bureaucratic Reforms of Indonesia.
It was noted that within the framework of the implementation of
the memorandum, public service centers based on the "ASAN Service"
model are functioning in Indonesia. Besides, "ASAN Service" experts
regularly organize trainings for Indonesian civil servants working
in relevant spheres in Azerbaijan.
The meeting also discussed the prospects for expanding
cooperation between the two countries in investment, energy,
humanitarian, and many other areas.
