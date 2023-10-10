Azerbaijan Keeps On Digitalizing SMBDA Centers (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Azerbaijan's
Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) has taken part
in the 19th annual meeting of the International Network of Small
and Medium Enterprises (INSME) in Berlin, Trend reports.
The agency's data shows that the meeting presented information
regarding the support and digitalization of services provided by
SMBDA to small and medium-sized businesses in Azerbaijan, as well
as support for innovative initiatives.
The Chairman of the SMBDA Board, Orkhan Mammadov, noted ongoing
efforts to transition the service centers for small and
medium-sized businesses to a digital platform.
Furthermore, he informed us about the growing number of SMEs
that obtained the "Startup" certificate, which provides tax
incentives for entrepreneurial innovation initiatives, and
enterprises that benefited from the grant support.
INSME, uniting approximately 70 members from different countries
around the world, promotes the exchange of expertise among
institutions operating in the field of SMEs.
It also facilitates the application of advanced mechanisms in
the fields of public-private dialogue and international
partnership. SMBDA has been a member of INSME since 2020. In 2022,
the agency organized the 18th annual INSME meeting in Baku,
dedicated to the theme "Strengthening small and medium-sized
enterprises: economic diversification and green development".
MENAFN10102023000187011040ID1107219619
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.