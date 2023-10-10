White House wishes to incorporate Ukraine in Israeli help bundle

(MENAFN) Recent reports indicate that high-ranking officials within the White House are deliberating over the possibility of augmenting the emergency aid package earmarked for Israel with additional funding for Ukraine. This strategic consideration, as disclosed by multiple news outlets, is seen by some as a means to exert pressure on certain "far-right" legislators, potentially leading to the authorization of supplementary aid for Kiev.



Although President Joe Biden had already affirmed that military support was in transit for Israel following a surprise offensive by Palestinian militants over the weekend, the White House has conveyed its intention to request Congressional approval for further aid to the Jewish state.



While specifics of the additional aid remain pending, there have been suggestions from lawmakers across the political spectrum and from senior administration figures that the package might encompass provisions for Ukraine. These insights, conveyed by anonymous sources, were reported by outlets including two news agencies on Monday.



This deliberation underscores the nuanced political calculus surrounding the allocation of emergency assistance, where the interests of multiple nations intersect. The potential inclusion of Ukraine in the aid package for Israel reflects a broader strategy that seeks to navigate the complexities of international relations, while also addressing the urgent needs of nations grappling with unforeseen challenges. As discussions unfold, the final shape and scope of this aid package will inevitably bear significant implications for the geopolitical landscape.



MENAFN10102023000045015687ID1107219618