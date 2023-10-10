Young Seychellois Windsurfer Wins Silver At Alacati Windfest PWA Youth And Junior Slalom World Cup In Turkey

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

President Wavel Ramkalawan has sent a message of congratulations for Seychellois windsurfer from Praslin, Jules Kandasamy following his participation at Alacati Windfest PWA Youth and Junior Slalom World Cup in Turkey from Oct 04 to Oct 08 2023.

14 year old Jules managed to win a Silver medal in the Fin Slalom U15 Junior Boys Category during his second participation at such an international World Cup event.

"It is always a pleasure to see our youth excelling and achieving positive results to raise our Seychelles flag high. Attaining good results comes with hard work and today I wish to congratulate Jules on having worked hard and persevered to bring home good results. Keep up the good work. Seychelles is proud of you."

