Cultivating Africa’S Future Energy Leaders: The African Energy Chamber’S (AEC) Energy Scholarship Fund Winners

In a world where energy shapes economies and societies, empowering youth in the energy sector is crucial. The African Energy Chamber (AEC) ( ) recognizes this and supports promising individuals in oil, gas, and energy-related studies through its African Energy Scholarship Fund, fostering innovation and sustainability in the next generation of energy leaders.

As such, the AEC is delighted to announce the African Energy Scholarship Fund winners:

Anguo Antimbom Mariata (Cameroon)

Mariata is a standout student in Petroleum Engineering Level II at the Cameroon Petrochemical Engineering Academy, in collaboration with the International Human Resource Development Corporation. Her exceptional academic performance and skills in petroleum engineering make her a valuable asset in the energy industry, deserving of this scholarship.

Christian Herselmen (South Africa)

Pursuing an LLM in Environmental Law at the University of Witwatersrand, with a focus on international environmental law and energy law, reflects Herselmen's commitment to these vital fields. His internship at Baker McKenzie sparked his interest in energy and infrastructure law. With practical experience and legal research skills, he is well-prepared for high-pressure roles in the energy sector, making him a deserving winner.

Ezeh, Michal Chiagoziem (Nigeria)

Ezeh, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum and Gas Engineering (Hons) at the University of Lagos, demonstrates a strong commitment to understanding and addressing Nigeria and Africa's energy challenges. Her goal is to become an energy analyst, leveraging her knowledge for a significant global impact. Her dedication and alignment with the scholarship's goals make her a standout recipient.

Hidulika Hilukiluah (Namibia)

Hilukiluah, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Geology at the University of Namibia, is a dedicated and visionary recipient. She envisions a future in Namibia driven by sustainable energy solutions and economic growth. Her commitment to addressing pressing challenges and collaborating with stakeholders makes her a deserving scholarship winner.

Iyiola Zainab Ololade (Nigeria)

Ololade, excelling in her Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering at the University of Mines and Technology, Tarkwa, is a deserving recipient. With her academic excellence and commitment to innovative solutions in the oil and gas industry, she is equipped to contribute to Africa's energy sector. Her future pursuits include pioneering projects in CO2 capture and transformation, highlighting her dedication and vision for impactful change.

Emmanuella Lagen Kaducu (Uganda)

Kaducu, pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in Petroleum Geoscience and Production at Makerere University, is dedicated to academic excellence and aspiring to drive sustainable growth in the energy sector. She's also passionate about mentoring young girls in STEM, having founded the Women in Energy Program at Makerere University. Her internship at the Uganda National Oil Company provided her with hands-on experience in various aspects of the Upstream Department. Her achievements make her a deserving winner and a promising future leader in Uganda energy sector.

Monica Shekunyenge (Namibia)

Monica Shekunyenge holds a Bachelor of Science with Honours in Applied Physics from the Namibia University of Science and Technology, graduating Cum Laude, demonstrating her dedication to academic excellence. She is currently pursuing a master's degree in Sustainable Energy Systems, focusing on technology-driven solutions to drive socio-economic development, combat energy poverty, and address climate change. With her strong educational foundation and dedication, she is a deserving recipient poised to contribute significantly to innovative solutions in the energy sector.

Namitala Theresa Natonda (Uganda)

Natonda is a dedicated student with a strong academic record, including a Uganda Certificate of Education from King's College Budo in 2017 and a Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education in 2019. Currently pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Geoscience and Production at Makerere University since 2020, she is a member of several academic and professional organizations, such as the Society of Petroleum Engineers and the American Association of Petroleum Geologists. Her achievements and leadership abilities make her a deserving recipient.

Oliver Williams (Sierra Leone)

Williams, working at the Petroleum Directorate of Sierra Leone (PDSL), seeks to transform Sierra Leone's upstream sector. With a Bachelor's in Petroleum Engineering and plans for an MBA, he aims to attract investments and expertise for commercial energy discoveries, making him an ideal recipient.

Oluwaseun Viyon Ojo (Nigeria)

Ojo, holding a Bachelor of Law degree from the University of Lagos, is dedicated to addressing Africa's energy challenges through law, finance, and research. Pursuing a Master of Law and Finance degree at the University of Oxford, he aims to bridge Africa's energy gap, emphasizing clean energy and sustainable policy frameworks. This scholarship will empower him to become an expert, contributing to sector growth and sustainability.

These recipients will receive their awards at the African Energy Week (AEW) 2023 event, the AEC's premier event for Africa's energy sector, taking place October 16–20 in Cape Town. These events offer valuable opportunities for young professionals to interact with industry leaders, share insights, and shape the future of Africa's energy sector.

“The African Energy Chamber recognises the importance of education in advancing society. We believe that these scholarship recipients will play a pivotal role in Africa's sustainable energy future, and their achievements will shape the continent's energy landscape positively. In an era where energy poverty is widespread over the world, the moment has come to empower tomorrow's leaders. The AEC Energy Scholarship Award demonstrates the African Energy Chamber's continuous dedication to empowering the youth

and

Africa.” – Oneyka Cindy Ojogbo, AEC Advisory Board Member.

