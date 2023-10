Seychelles – The Escalation Of Violence In The State Of Israel And In Palestine

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



The Republic of Seychelles is gravely concerned by the recent attacks carried out in Israel and condemns all indiscriminate attacks on civilians in both Israel and Palestine. We send our deepest condolences to the families of innocent people who lost their lives and call for the immediate cessation of hostilities to prevent further needless suffering, loss of life and wanton destruction of property.

The escalation of the conflict to open war is a distressing development that threatens the fragile peace and security in the region and beyond.

Seychelles calls for the belligerents to put an end to military hostilities and return immediately, without pre-conditions, to the negotiating table, under the auspices of the United Nations, to find a lasting and comprehensive peace settlement guaranteeing the rights and security of the Israeli and Palestinian peoples based on the two-States solution.

The Republic of Seychelles supports all diplomatic efforts to that end.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism - Foreign Affairs Department, Republic of Seychelles.