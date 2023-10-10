Health Min: Three Doctors Win Kuwait Prize For Combating Diseases

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) corrected rpt

CAIRO, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- Three doctors won the 2023 Kuwait's Prize for cancer control, cardiovascular and diabetes diseases in the Middle East region, said Kuwaiti Health Minister Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi on Tuesday.

This came in Dr. Al-Awadhi's speech on the celebration of handing over the prize during the World Health Organization's regional meeting for the Eastern Mediterranean held in Cairo.

The award winners are Dr. Randa Hamadeh, Bahrain, Dr. Aref Al-Nouryani, the UAE, and Dr. Afshin Astover, Iran.

The minister affirmed that the celebration confirms the State of Kuwait's commitment to encouraging and sponsoring research, innovations and initiatives to combat cancer, cardiovascular diseases and diabetes.

Further, Dr. Al-Awadhi stressed that this prestigious award represents an exceptional achievement and commitment to human health and well-being in the Middle East, adding that there are still challenges in the field of combating cancer, cardiovascular diseases and diabetes that affect the lives of many people.

Minister Al-Awadhi heads the Kuwaiti delegation to the regional meeting of the World Health Organization for the Eastern Mediterranean Region in its 70th session. (end) mm