UN voices worries over Pakistan's mass deportation schemes

(MENAFN) In a stern warning, the United Nations has raised apprehensions over Pakistan's proposed "phased and orderly" mass deportations of migrants, potentially affecting as many as 1.7 million Afghan nationals. The move comes in the wake of Islamabad's announcement of a stringent crackdown on individuals residing in the country without legal documentation. Pakistan's interior ministry recently declared that migrants in this category have been granted a 28-day window to voluntarily depart, with the promise of unspecified "rewards" for information leading to the identification of those who fail to comply by the October 31 deadline.



This announcement has triggered a wave of concern from various human rights organizations.



Critics argue that the deportation of Afghans, in particular, could expose them to significant risks, especially in light of the ongoing political situation in Afghanistan, now under Taliban leadership. They fear that forcibly returning individuals to such an environment may jeopardize their safety and wellbeing.



In response, both the International Organization for Migration and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees have issued a joint statement. While acknowledging Pakistan's authority in determining its domestic policies, they emphasized that a coerced exodus has the potential to pose substantial threats to the welfare of the affected migrants. Islamabad, on its part, has refuted any assertions that this policy specifically targets Afghan refugees, maintaining that it is a broader initiative aimed at addressing issues related to undocumented residents in the country.



