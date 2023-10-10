Arab Invest JD3.5Bln In Jordan's Banking Sector

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 10 (Petra) -- Jordanian banks listed in the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) have dominated a whopping 48 percent share on average of the local financial market, according to ASE data released on Tuesday for the period between 2018-2021.The return on shareholders' equity for the banking sector is within acceptable and appropriate levels, reflecting the sector's prudence in achieving the ideal balance between making profits and meeting customers' needs, with the rate of return on shareholders' equity reaching 8 percent at the end of last year, which is an appropriate return compared to other economic sectors.According to the Securities Depository Center, 1,270 securities, worth JD3.569 billion, are owned by Arabs in banks listed at the ASE at the beginning of October, while the percentage of Arab ownership in the banking sector amounted to 64 percent of the total Arab ownership in all economic sectors. This indicates a pan-Arab focus on the banking sector and an interest in investing in it.Director General of the Association of Banks in Jordan Maher Mahrouq told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the relationship between Arab investors and the banking sector is strong and positive, and is characterized by participation and benefits for both sides, in addition to its stability and durability despite the economic and political conditions that the world has witnessed during the Coronavirus pandemic.He pointed out that the banking sector aims to meet the requirements of investors searching for sustainable and green investments through the sector's development of green investment policies and the development of green financing programs for all economic sectors, which contributes directly to the transition to a green and circular economy and attracts new investments to the Kingdom.