IMF raises US growth projections, euro zone faces slower expansion

(MENAFN) In its latest World Economic Outlook released on Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has made significant adjustments to its growth forecasts for both the United States and the euro zone. The IMF's revised projections indicate a more optimistic outlook for the U.S. economy, while the euro zone is expected to experience slower growth.



For the United States, the IMF has raised its growth projection for the current year by 0.3 percentage points when compared to its July update, now standing at 2.1 percent. Looking ahead to next year, the IMF has hiked its forecast by an even more substantial 0.5 percentage points, reaching 1.5 percent. These upward revisions can be attributed to several factors, including robust business investment in the second quarter, resilient consumer spending in the face of a tight labor market, and an expansionary fiscal policy implemented by the government. However, it is important to note that the IMF anticipates a deceleration in U.S. economic growth in the latter part of 2023 and into 2024. This slowdown is expected to result from factors such as diminishing wage growth, reduced pandemic-related savings, a more restrictive monetary policy, and increased unemployment.



On the other hand, the outlook for the euro zone is less optimistic. The IMF has revised its growth forecasts for the euro area downward, citing a 0.2 percentage point reduction for 2023, bringing it to a modest 0.7 percent, and a 0.3 percentage point decrease for 2024, lowering it to 1.2 percent. This adjustment reflects a more subdued economic outlook for the euro zone compared to earlier projections. While the precise reasons for this slowdown in the euro zone's growth are not explicitly mentioned in the report, it is evident that the region faces headwinds that are impacting its economic performance.



In summary, the IMF's latest World Economic Outlook paints a mixed picture for the global economy. The United States is expected to enjoy stronger growth in the near term, driven by various economic factors, although a deceleration is anticipated in the coming years. In contrast, the euro zone is facing challenges that have led to downward revisions in its growth forecasts. These contrasting economic trajectories highlight the complex and dynamic nature of the global economic landscape.

MENAFN10102023000045015682ID1107219583