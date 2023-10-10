Electric Scooter Rentals Market Is Booming Worldwide With Helbiz, Bird, Bolt

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The electric scooter rentals market Size is estimated to register 24.1% growth over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Electric Scooter Rentals Market is the latest research study released by USD Analytics evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities, and leveraging strategic and tactical decision-making support. Electric Scooter Rentals market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. The report is a great blend of qualitative and quantitative market data that was gathered and evaluated mostly through primary data and secondary sources. This is also providing the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the marketplace in future. Some of the major giants covered Grow Mobility (China), Helbiz (United States), Jump (United States), Lime (United States), Bird (United States), Ola Electric (India), nextbike (Germany), Cityscoot (France), Bolt (Estonia)

Definition:

The electric scooter rentals market has experienced significant growth and evolution due to factors such as urbanization, environmental concerns, government support, technological advancements, competition, safety considerations, and consumer adoption. Urbanization has led to traffic congestion and pollution issues, while environmental awareness has driven the adoption of electric scooters. The micro-mobility revolution has also influenced the market, offering a flexible and affordable way to move around cities. Governments have introduced regulations to support the safe operation of electric scooters, and venture capitalists and tech companies have invested in the market. Technological advancements have improved the performance and usability of electric scooters, and partnerships with public transportation agencies have increased their popularity. The market is highly competitive, with companies vying for market share and safety features. Expansion to new markets and consumer adoption are also driving market growth.

The Electric Scooter Rentals Market research compliments and examines the disrupting forces and their role, and structure in a competitive environment for financial institutions and the markets. The Electric Scooter Rentals transformation in consumers' engagement with financial services is mirrored from the supply side. To provide further guidance on how these trends are factored into the market trajectory; the Electric Scooter Rentals scope provides market size & estimates.

Market Segment

Type (Retro, Self-Balancing, Folding) By Propulsion (Pedal, Electric, Gasoline) By Operational Model (Dockless, Station-Based) By Service Type (Pay as you go, Subscription-based)

Regional Breakdown Covers Market Size by Following Country in Global Outlook:

.North America Country (United States, Canada)

.South America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of South America)

.Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Others)

.Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Belgium, Rest of Europe)

.Rest of World [United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia (KSA), South Africa, Egypt, Turkey, Israel, Others]

The study objectives of this report are:

-To analyse global Electric Scooter Rentals Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, current size, share investments' and key players.

-To present the Electric Scooter Rentals Market development in United States, Europe, South East Asia and China.

-To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyse their development plan and strategies.

-To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, end-users and key regions.

Furthermore, the years considered in the Electric Scooter Rentals Market study are as follows:

Historical year - 2018-2022

Base year - 2022

Forecast period** - 2023 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]

FIVE FORCES & PESTLE Analysis:

A five-force study is performed in order to better comprehend the dynamics of the market. This analysis focuses at the bargaining power of suppliers, the bargaining power of consumers, threat of new competitors Threats of substitution and competition.

. Political (Trade, budgetary, and tax policies, as well as political equilibrium)

. Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, the price of raw materials, and exchange rates all play a role)

. Social (Changes in attitudes, family demography, educational attainment, cultural trends, and way of life)

. Technological (Automation, research, and development, as well as modifications to digital or mobile technologies)

. Legal (Laws governing employment, consumer protection, health and safety, and international as well as trade limitations)

. Environmental (Environmental factors, recycling methods, carbon footprint, trash management, and sustainability)

