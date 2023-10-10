Industry Size/Share Of The Electric Three Wheeler Market, Valued At USD 1.5 Billion By 2031 At 7% CAGR : AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Electric Three Wheeler Share

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global electric three-wheeler market generated $0.77 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $1.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global electric three-wheeler market based on vehicle type, power type, battery type, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants determine the sub-segments to be tapped into to achieve growth in the coming years.

By vehicle type, the passenger carrier segment held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly three-fifths of the global electric three-wheeler market revenue , and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. However, the load carrier segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

By power type, the 1000 W to 1500 W segment held the major share in 2021, accounted for more than three-fifths of the global electric three-wheeler market, and is expected to rule the roost in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the Above 1500 W segment would display the fastest CAGR of 8.2% in 2031. Up to 1000W is also discussed in the report.

By battery type, the lithium-ion segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than four-fifths of the global electric three-wheeler market revenue, and is expected to lead the position during the forecast period. The same segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031. The lead acid segment is also studied in the report.

By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global electric three-wheeler market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. However, the LAMEA region would cite the fastest CAGR of 10.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Leading Market Players :

Adapt Motors,

Altigreen,

ATUL Auto Limited,

BILITI Electric Inc.,

Bodo Vehicle Group Co., Ltd.,

Chongqing Zongshen Vehicle Co., Ltd.,

E-TUK Factory,

Green Impex,

J.S. Auto Pvt. Ltd.,

Kinetic Green Vehicles,

Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited,

Piaggio & C. SpA,

Scooters India Limited,

Terra Motors Corporation,

Zuperia Auto Pvt. Ltd.

