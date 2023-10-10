The Living Urn Introduces A New & Unique Modern Urn Line

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Living Urn continues to expand its market-leading urn offering to now include unique modern urns handcrafted from ceramic, crystal, and wood.

- Mark Brewer, PresidentGREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Living Urn, a division Biolife, LLC, is excited to announce that it continues to expand its industry leading urn offering with a new modern urn line. This includes unique artistic urns handcrafted from porcelain, crystal, and wood.Mark Brewer, company President, commented,“We're excited to introduce our new modern urn line and give families even more options on ways to memorialize a loved one. We've been working on this line for over a year with leading artists in the U.S. and Europe and we're excited to finally launch it and make these beautiful artistic pieces available to families and funeral homes.”Brewer continues,“Our modern urns are designed to not look like urns, but instead pieces of art that fit with a home's décor. We believe such a unique offering will appeal to tens of thousands of families each year.”About The Living UrnBased in Colorado, The Living Urn is committed to developing and providing unique cremation urns, keepsakes, and cremation jewelry serving families looking for eco-friendly afterlife options that can be more meaningful and personal. Its growing market leading product offering includes the patented Living Urn®, the leading bio urn and planting system designed to grow a tree with cremated remains, The Living Urn® Indoors, the Eco Scattering Urn, a unique bamboo urn for scattering ashes, the Eco Water Urn, a proprietary urn that floats and gracefully frees ashes in water, and the Eco Burial Urn, a special bamboo burial or traditional decorative urn. The company is developing additional proprietary cremation urns and keepsake urns that it will be introducing in the next few months.

