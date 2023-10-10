Talisker Announces Appointment Of Vice President Of Technical Services

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talisker Resources Ltd. (“ Talisker ” or the“ Company ”) (TSX:TSK | OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Felipe Castaneda as Vice President of Technical Services. Mr. Castaneda previously held the position of Technical Services Manager at Talisker managing project quality control and quality assurance, mineral resource statement, mineral tenure and assessment reporting, procurement and contractor engagement. Felipe has previously held exploration and project management roles in both mining and civil property development working for Teck Resources, ATAC, Barkerville Gold Mines and CBRE, a global property management company.



Terry Harbort, Talisker's President and CEO stated,“We welcome Felipe into a more expanded role as we strengthen our team's capacity and fill key positions. He will be working closely with Bill Curry, our General Manager, as we move towards our first production at the Bralorne Gold Project in 2024.”